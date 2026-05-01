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Weekly Road and Lane Closures on Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Palisades Work Zones

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Weekly Road and Lane Closures on Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Palisades Work Zones
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Palisades Fire and Recovery Work Lane Closures

May 3-10

 Pacific Coast Highway from Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu 

Current road conditions/speed limits 

·       Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard: Reduced speed limit with cones and signage, 35 mph 

·       Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace: Remains an active work zone, subject to single-lane closures and 25 mph speed limits 

  

Please note crews on PCH may set up single-lane closures anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Those below are planned, but there may be others.

 

Potential lane closures in active work zones 

  

Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) from Paciﬁc Coast Highway to Grand View Drive 

 

Crews continue retaining wall work behind k-rail between postmiles 2.5 to 2.8. The speed limit in this work zone is 15 mph.

 

Motorists are advised to be alert and remain focused on the road while driving through this stretch of SR-27 to avoid additional delays. Take extra caution, especially around blind curves in case of slowed traffic. 

 

Current road conditions and closures  

 

SR-27 at Circle Trail

 

SR-27 from Old Topanga Canyon Road to Happy Trail  

 

These are posted on the Caltrans District 7 website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-palisades-fire-repairs.  

  

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes during construction hours. Fines can be doubled in a work zone. 

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