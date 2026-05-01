Palisades Fire and Recovery Work Lane Closures

May 3-10

Pacific Coast Highway from Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu

Current road conditions/speed limits

· Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard: Reduced speed limit with cones and signage, 35 mph

· Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace: Remains an active work zone, subject to single-lane closures and 25 mph speed limits

Please note crews on PCH may set up single-lane closures anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Those below are planned, but there may be others.

Potential lane closures in active work zones

South of Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard Repair ﬁre-damaged roadway, drainage and electrical systems, and slope repairs Lane closures only as needed, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays

Carbon Canyon Road to Las Flores Canyon Road Southern California Edison (SCE) electrical work One lane of northbound PCH closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends One lane of southbound PCH closed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends

Just south of Big Rock Drive (closure extends less than half a mile) Catchment wall construction 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily: One lane of northbound PCH closed

Just south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) to Sunset Boulevard Slope repair and culvert cleanup 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed: Northbound reduced to one lane

Just south of Coastline Drive Retaining wall work near Getty Villa 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily: One lane of northbound PCH closed

Just north of Porto Marina Way Retaining wall work 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed: One lane of northbound PCH closed



Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) from Paciﬁc Coast Highway to Grand View Drive

Crews continue retaining wall work behind k-rail between postmiles 2.5 to 2.8. The speed limit in this work zone is 15 mph.

Motorists are advised to be alert and remain focused on the road while driving through this stretch of SR-27 to avoid additional delays. Take extra caution, especially around blind curves in case of slowed traffic.

Current road conditions and closures

This stretch of SR-27 is closed to the public from midnight to 5 a.m. daily

One-lane traffic control with a pilot car, postmiles 2.5 to 2.8 for Caltrans emergency project work, 8 to 11:59 p.m. when crews are working

One-lane traffic control for about a half-mile where crews are working between PCH and postmile 1.8 for Verizon trenching work, 8 to 11:59 p.m. weekdays

SR-27 at Circle Trail

Crews have finished slope restoration work that restarted April 13 at postmile 4.9 near Circle Trail to repair eroded slopes that were damaged in February 2024 rainstorms at this location. This project is now complete.

SR-27 from Old Topanga Canyon Road to Happy Trail

One-lane traffic control for SCE electrical work from Old Topanga Canyon Road to just south of Happy Trail, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. weekdays

These are posted on the Caltrans District 7 website at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-7/district-7-projects/d7-palisades-fire-repairs .

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes during construction hours. Fines can be doubled in a work zone.