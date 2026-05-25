Closure: Caltrans continues Palisades Fire recovery work on PCH and Topanga Canyon Blvd., May 25–31, no closures on Memorial Day. (Courtesy Image)

Caltrans will continue Palisades Fire and recovery work along Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard from May 25 through May 31, with no lane closures planned on either roadway through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Crews on PCH may set up single-lane closures anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. Planned closures are listed below, but additional closures may occur.

On Pacific Coast Highway from Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, current conditions include a reduced 35 mph speed limit with cones and signage from Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard. The stretch from Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace remains an active work zone subject to single-lane closures and 25 mph speed limits.

Potential lane closures in active work zones include the area south of Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard, where crews will repair fire-damaged roadway, drainage and electrical systems and conduct slope repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays as needed. Between Carbon Canyon Road and Las Flores Canyon Road, Southern California Edison electrical work will close one northbound lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one southbound lane from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Other closures include catchment wall construction just south of Big Rock Drive, closing one northbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; slope repair and culvert cleanup just south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard, reducing northbound traffic to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed; retaining wall work near Getty Villa just south of Coastline Drive, closing one northbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; and retaining wall work just north of Porto Marina Way, closing one northbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as needed.

On Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 from PCH to Grand View Drive, motorists are advised to remain alert, especially around blind curves. Traffic control for the 2026 Topanga Days Parade will run from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 25. One-lane traffic control will be in place at postmile 2.7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays for retaining wall drainage work. Crews continue retaining wall work behind k-rail between postmiles 2.5 and 2.8, where the speed limit is 15 mph. Verizon trenching work between PCH and postmile 1.8 will require one-lane control from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays.

On SR-27 from Old Topanga Canyon Road to Happy Trail, SCE electrical work will require one-lane traffic control from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. weekdays.

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. Fines can be doubled in a work zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

Edited by SMDP Staff