Newsweek has recognized Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center on its America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 list, one of 13 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California to receive the designation for exemplary patient care.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to identify the country's top maternity hospitals, noting that high-quality maternity care from pregnancy through birth and postpartum is key to the long-term health of newborns and women who give birth.

"This recognition from Newsweek holds special meaning for me, both as a maternal-child health nurse and as a healthcare leader," said Lilit Zibari, senior vice president and area manager. "It reflects not only Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center's commitment to clinical excellence, but a philosophy of care that honors the profound, life-shaping moments surrounding birth."

Zibari said the medical center strives to create an environment where "safety, dignity and compassion are inseparable" across pregnancy, delivery and the postpartum journey.

"I am incredibly proud to be part of a team that doesn't simply deliver babies, but safeguards beginnings — ensuring that every family feels seen, supported and empowered at one of the most meaningful times in their lives," she said.

Dr. Kirk Tamaddon, area medical director and chief of staff, called the recognition meaningful.

"Our physicians, nurses, midwives and support teams are deeply committed to providing safe, compassionate care for every family, from prenatal visits through delivery and recovery," Tamaddon said. "We're proud to help welcome new lives into the world while supporting the health and well-being of parents and babies in the communities we serve."

In addition to West Los Angeles Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente hospitals recognized for maternity care included Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Downey, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, South Bay and Woodland Hills medical centers.

The ranking is based on three factors: hospital quality metrics, including low rates of elective early deliveries and adherence to safety protocols; patient experience surveys drawn from publicly available data; and a nationwide online survey of health care professionals and hospital managers, including neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives, who were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals.

Statista publishes industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners through its data and business intelligence portal at statista.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff