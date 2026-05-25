Democratic Caucus Chair and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, D-Hollywood, marked a productive week in the California State Assembly with the passage of two bills addressing foster youth stability and legal ethics reform, and the recognition of an LGBTQ+ sports nonprofit as the 51st Assembly District's 2026 Nonprofit of the Year.

Assembly Bill 1967, which would help foster youth access critical services and housing support, passed the Assembly with bipartisan support and zero opposing votes. Sponsored by the Alliance for Children's Rights and California Coalition for Youth, the bill requires more timely investigations when young people independently seek help from the child welfare system and removes barriers preventing former foster youth from reentering extended foster care when their adoptive parent or legal guardian is no longer providing financial support — even if that adult continues collecting benefits on the youth's behalf.

"For many youth in foster care, extended foster care can be the difference between stability and homelessness," Zbur said. "These young people are often navigating homelessness, unsafe living situations, unemployment, mental health challenges, and disruptions to education or healthcare all at once."

California extended foster care services to youth ages 18 to 21 in 2010, but youth who exited through adoption or guardianship often face significant challenges reentering the system when those placements become unsafe. Current law can prevent young adults from accessing services if an adoptive parent or guardian continues receiving Adoption Assistance Program or Kinship Guardianship Assistance Payment benefits.

Kristin Power, vice president of policy and advocacy for the Alliance for Children's Rights, said the bill "addresses the vulnerability youth can experience by connecting them to the support they need to thrive." Jevon Wilkes, executive director of the California Coalition for Youth, said the state's safety net is "fraying, leaving young people at risk of temporary homelessness becoming a lifetime of homelessness."

Also clearing the Assembly with bipartisan support and no opposing votes was AB 2039, legislation targeting illegal client solicitation, protecting whistleblowers and increasing transparency in attorney-client financial agreements. Sponsored by Consumer Attorneys of California, the bill requires mandatory summary disbarment proceedings for felony illegal capping convictions, prohibits retaliation against whistleblowers who report attorney misconduct, and requires clear, separate agreements for attorney-client loans.

Recent Los Angeles Times reporting detailed allegations of unethical attorney conduct, including illegal client solicitation schemes targeting vulnerable individuals. While practices such as illegal client referrals, commonly known as "capping," are already prohibited, inconsistent enforcement has allowed misconduct to persist.

"Californians deserve a legal system that operates with integrity, transparency, and accountability," Zbur said. "AB 2039 strengthens protections for consumers, cracks down on unethical conduct that undermines public trust in the legal profession, and helps ensure bad actors cannot continue exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain."

Doug Saeltzer, president of Consumer Attorneys of California, called the vote a clear message that "accountability in the legal profession is not optional."

Both bills now move to the Senate.

Zbur also announced the Out Athlete Fund as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for the 51st Assembly District, recognizing the organization during the State Assembly's annual California Nonprofits Day celebration. CEO Michael Ferrera and Olympic figure skater Randy Gardner, an Out Athlete Fund ambassador, represented the organization in Sacramento.

The Out Athlete Fund supports LGBTQ+ athletes through financial assistance, educational outreach, advocacy and event programming. The group is leading efforts to organize Pride House Los Angeles–West Hollywood for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"During the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Pride House LA/West Hollywood will be the largest LGBTQ+ celebration ever, spanning the full 17 days of the games," Ferrera said.

Zbur said the nonprofit plays a critical role "at a time when LGBTQ+ athletes — especially transgender athletes — continue to face discrimination and political attacks."

Edited by SMDP Staff