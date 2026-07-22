The Santa Monica Police Activities League awarded more than $31,000 in scholarships to 10 local students during its annual Chris Carrey PAL Education Fund Recognition Dinner on Thursday, July 9, at St. Monica's Grand Pavilion.

The scholarships went to high school juniors and graduating seniors who demonstrated financial need, academic commitment and a dedication to pursuing higher education. Individual awards ranged from $1,500 to $6,000. During the evening, six graduating seniors shared their stories and discussed their plans after high school.

This year's recipients are Hawene Alemayehu, Hiroshy Aguilar Aquino, Adrian Barajas, Branden Banks, Julian Gonzalez-Alfaro, Jasmin Morales, Gabriela Paniagua, Jose Perez, Kaleb Seyum and Ricardo Torres. They will continue their education at institutions including California State University, Fullerton; California State University, Long Beach; Santa Monica College; and other colleges and trade schools.

Eighty percent of this year's recipients live in Santa Monica's Pico Neighborhood, which PAL described as one of the city's most historically underserved communities. Since the program began in 2002, PAL has awarded more than $475,000 in scholarships. Many recipients are the first in their families to attend college.

"The Chris Carrey PAL Education Fund continues to change lives by giving our young people the opportunity to pursue their educational dreams," said Eula Fritz, director of the Santa Monica Police Activities League. "These scholarships represent far more than financial assistance—they reflect the belief our community has in these students, their potential, and the bright futures that lie ahead."

The fund was established through a gift from Ed Simmons and Standard Parking, together with Neil and Karen Carrey, in memory of Chris Carrey. It provides scholarships for post-secondary education to PAL members selected through a competitive application process.

The awards honor Chris Carrey, who lived in Santa Monica for all 16½ years of his life. A student in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, he was active in youth sports, excelled in tennis, played bass guitar and dreamed of becoming a chef. He completed his community service with PAL.

Edited by SMDP Staff