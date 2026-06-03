Election Results: 2026 Primary

California Primary 2026 — Results

Statewide, Westside and Los Angeles County races at 100% of precincts reporting.

Source: official returns as of June 3, 2026, 4:44 a.m. ✓ advances to the November runoff · ★ leads.

Statewide California's top-two primary. The two highest finishers — regardless of party — advance to the November runoff (✓). Governor · 100.0% reporting ✓ Steve Hilton Rep 27.8% 1,386,966 ✓ Xavier Becerra Dem 25.4% 1,267,070 Tom Steyer Dem 19.6% 979,007 Chad Bianco Rep 11.3% 566,679 Katie Porter Dem 4.6% 231,488 Matt Mahan Dem 4.1% 205,563 55 other candidates 7.0% 359,353 Lieutenant Governor · 100.0% reporting ✓ Gloria Romero Rep 19.9% 925,314 ✓ Fiona Ma Dem 19.1% 888,348 Josh Fryday Dem 13.5% 630,301 Michael Tubbs Dem 11.1% 514,841 David Collenberg Rep 7.7% 359,415 David Fennell Rep 7.1% 330,714 10 other candidates 21.6% 1,006,172 Secretary of State · 100.0% reporting ✓ Shirley N. Weber Dem Incumbent 54.2% 2,567,451 ✓ Donald P. (Don) Wagner Rep 41.4% 1,962,410 Michael Feinstein Grn 2.4% 111,486 Gary N. Blenner Grn 2.0% 95,060 Attorney General · 100.0% reporting ✓ Rob Bonta Dem Incumbent 52.5% 2,520,627 ✓ Michael E. Gates Rep 42.7% 2,052,225 Marjorie Mikels Grn 4.8% 232,826 Controller · 100.0% reporting ✓ Malia M. Cohen Dem Incumbent 53.1% 2,507,220 ✓ Herb W Morgan Rep 42.2% 1,994,389 Meghann Adams P&F 4.7% 221,447 Treasurer · 100.0% reporting ✓ Eleni Kounalakis Dem 34.3% 1,616,710 ✓ Jennifer Hawks Rep 27.0% 1,272,871 Anna M. Caballero Dem 15.0% 707,878 David Serpa Rep 14.5% 681,724 Tony Vazquez Dem 7.0% 327,661 Glenn Turner Grn 2.3% 107,392 Insurance Commissioner · 100.0% reporting ✓ Jane Kim Dem 23.7% 1,101,798 ✓ Ben Allen Dem 19.2% 894,232 Stacy A. Korsgaden Rep 17.5% 816,488 Robert P Howell Rep 8.7% 406,801 Merritt Farren Rep 7.3% 339,385 Patrick Wolff Dem 7.0% 325,397 5 other candidates 16.5% 774,141 Superintendent of Public Instruction · 100.0% reporting ✓ Sonja Shaw 24.9% 1,044,164 ✓ Richard Barrera 18.9% 795,471 Wendy Castaneda Leal 9.7% 409,402 Nichelle M. Henderson 8.2% 345,170 Anthony Rendon 8.2% 344,499 Al Muratsuchi 7.8% 326,506 4 other candidates 22.3% 935,184

Westside & Local Congressional and state legislative races covering Santa Monica and the Westside. Top two advance (✓). U.S. House — District 36 · 100.0% reporting ✓ Ted W. Lieu Dem 57.9% 81,231 ✓ Houston Brignano Rep 17.9% 25,157 Melissa Toomim Rep 15.1% 21,222 Marianne Shamma Dem 5.7% 7,998 Frederick Reardon Dem 1.2% 1,652 Rustin Knudtson Dem 1.1% 1,546 1 other candidates 1.0% 1,390 U.S. House — District 32 · 100.0% reporting ✓ Larry Thompson Rep 37.2% 48,317 ✓ Brad Sherman Dem 36.2% 47,037 Jake Levine Dem 13.2% 17,158 Marena Lin Dem 5.3% 6,920 Chris Ahuja Dem 3.1% 4,085 Anna Wilding Dem 2.2% 2,816 3 other candidates 2.9% 3,685 State Senate — District 24 · 100.0% reporting ✓ G. Rick Marshall Rep 20.5% 37,902 ✓ Brian Goldsmith Dem 18.5% 34,242 John M. Erickson Dem 16.4% 30,340 Kristina Irwin Rep 16.2% 29,918 Sion Roy Dem 12.9% 23,901 Mike Newhouse Dem 4.6% 8,525 4 other candidates 11.0% 20,419 State Assembly — District 51 · 100.0% reporting ✓ Rick Chavez Zbur Dem Incumbent 53.1% 40,426 ✓ Colin D. Hernandez Dem 18.2% 13,855 Jake Head Rep 14.5% 11,020 Michael Geraghty Rep 11.2% 8,556 Dick Lucas No Party Pref 2.9% 2,219