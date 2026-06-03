Election Results: 2026 Primary

California Primary 2026 — Results
Statewide, Westside and Los Angeles County races at 100% of precincts reporting.
Source: official returns as of June 3, 2026, 4:44 a.m. ✓ advances to the November runoff · ★ leads.
Statewide
California's top-two primary. The two highest finishers — regardless of party — advance to the November runoff (✓).
Governor · 100.0% reporting
✓ Steve Hilton Rep
27.8%1,386,966
✓ Xavier Becerra Dem
25.4%1,267,070
Tom Steyer Dem
19.6%979,007
Chad Bianco Rep
11.3%566,679
Katie Porter Dem
4.6%231,488
Matt Mahan Dem
4.1%205,563
55 other candidates
7.0%359,353
Lieutenant Governor · 100.0% reporting
✓ Gloria Romero Rep
19.9%925,314
✓ Fiona Ma Dem
19.1%888,348
Josh Fryday Dem
13.5%630,301
Michael Tubbs Dem
11.1%514,841
David Collenberg Rep
7.7%359,415
David Fennell Rep
7.1%330,714
10 other candidates
21.6%1,006,172
Secretary of State · 100.0% reporting
✓ Shirley N. Weber Dem Incumbent
54.2%2,567,451
✓ Donald P. (Don) Wagner Rep
41.4%1,962,410
Michael Feinstein Grn
2.4%111,486
Gary N. Blenner Grn
2.0%95,060
Attorney General · 100.0% reporting
✓ Rob Bonta Dem Incumbent
52.5%2,520,627
✓ Michael E. Gates Rep
42.7%2,052,225
Marjorie Mikels Grn
4.8%232,826
Controller · 100.0% reporting
✓ Malia M. Cohen Dem Incumbent
53.1%2,507,220
✓ Herb W Morgan Rep
42.2%1,994,389
Meghann Adams P&F
4.7%221,447
Treasurer · 100.0% reporting
✓ Eleni Kounalakis Dem
34.3%1,616,710
✓ Jennifer Hawks Rep
27.0%1,272,871
Anna M. Caballero Dem
15.0%707,878
David Serpa Rep
14.5%681,724
Tony Vazquez Dem
7.0%327,661
Glenn Turner Grn
2.3%107,392
Insurance Commissioner · 100.0% reporting
✓ Jane Kim Dem
23.7%1,101,798
✓ Ben Allen Dem
19.2%894,232
Stacy A. Korsgaden Rep
17.5%816,488
Robert P Howell Rep
8.7%406,801
Merritt Farren Rep
7.3%339,385
Patrick Wolff Dem
7.0%325,397
5 other candidates
16.5%774,141
Superintendent of Public Instruction · 100.0% reporting
✓ Sonja Shaw
24.9%1,044,164
✓ Richard Barrera
18.9%795,471
Wendy Castaneda Leal
9.7%409,402
Nichelle M. Henderson
8.2%345,170
Anthony Rendon
8.2%344,499
Al Muratsuchi
7.8%326,506
4 other candidates
22.3%935,184
Westside & Local
Congressional and state legislative races covering Santa Monica and the Westside. Top two advance (✓).
U.S. House — District 36 · 100.0% reporting
✓ Ted W. Lieu Dem
57.9%81,231
✓ Houston Brignano Rep
17.9%25,157
Melissa Toomim Rep
15.1%21,222
Marianne Shamma Dem
5.7%7,998
Frederick Reardon Dem
1.2%1,652
Rustin Knudtson Dem
1.1%1,546
1 other candidates
1.0%1,390
U.S. House — District 32 · 100.0% reporting
✓ Larry Thompson Rep
37.2%48,317
✓ Brad Sherman Dem
36.2%47,037
Jake Levine Dem
13.2%17,158
Marena Lin Dem
5.3%6,920
Chris Ahuja Dem
3.1%4,085
Anna Wilding Dem
2.2%2,816
3 other candidates
2.9%3,685
State Senate — District 24 · 100.0% reporting
✓ G. Rick Marshall Rep
20.5%37,902
✓ Brian Goldsmith Dem
18.5%34,242
John M. Erickson Dem
16.4%30,340
Kristina Irwin Rep
16.2%29,918
Sion Roy Dem
12.9%23,901
Mike Newhouse Dem
4.6%8,525
4 other candidates
11.0%20,419
State Assembly — District 51 · 100.0% reporting
✓ Rick Chavez Zbur Dem Incumbent
53.1%40,426
✓ Colin D. Hernandez Dem
18.2%13,855
Jake Head Rep
14.5%11,020
Michael Geraghty Rep
11.2%8,556
Dick Lucas No Party Pref
2.9%2,219
LA County
County offices, the ballot measure, and contested Superior Court judge seats. ★ marks the leader.
County Measure Er
★ No
53.1%634,410
Yes
46.9%560,180
Supervisor 1st District
★ Maria Elena Durazo
56.1%100,599
Elaine Alaniz
15.6%27,925
David E. Argudo
11.2%20,041
Noel Almario
9.6%17,238
Annabella Figueroa Mazariegos
7.5%13,537
Supervisor 3rd District
★ Lindsey P. Horvath
62.5%159,450
Tonia Arey
18.9%48,223
Carmenlina Minasyan
9.7%24,807
Tomás Sidenfaden
8.9%22,727
Sheriff
★ Robert G. Luna
44.0%512,114
Alex Villanueva
24.4%284,028
Eric Strong
11.3%130,879
Karla Carranza
5.9%68,640
Oscar Antonio Martinez
4.6%53,920
Mike Bornman
4.5%51,819
2 other candidates
5.3%61,324
Assessor
★ Jeffrey Prang
56.8%603,887
Sandy Sun
15.7%166,843
Rob Newland
12.5%133,252
Stephen A. Adamus
8.3%88,067
Steven B. Palty
6.7%71,751
Superior Court Judges — 11 contested seats▸
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 2
★ Tal K. Valbuena
50.9%524,524
Robert S. Draper
49.1%505,736
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 14
★ Irene Lee
59.0%595,603
Angie Christides
41.0%413,809
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 64
★ Maria Ghobadi
45.4%459,933
Rhonda A. Haymon
39.1%396,083
Francisco Amador
15.6%157,962
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 65
★ Justin Allen Clayton
35.5%353,154
Anna Slotky Reitano
28.0%278,249
Samuel Wolloch Krause
23.4%232,424
Chellei G. Jimenez
13.2%131,476
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 66
★ Ben Forer
69.3%684,522
Cheryl C. Turner
30.7%303,392
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 81
★ David Walgren
79.9%785,245
Dan Kapelovitz
20.1%198,032
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 87
★ Anthony (A.J.) Bayne
38.9%383,565
David Dejute
33.5%329,904
Sharee Sanders Gordon
27.6%272,599
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 116
★ Pat Connolly
54.8%541,993
Paul A. Thompson
45.2%447,361
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 131
★ Donna Tryfman
38.6%376,823
David Ross
29.3%286,693
Carlos Dammeier
16.3%159,391
Troy W. Slaten
15.8%154,148
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 176
★ Gloria Marin
60.8%598,008
Zachary Smith
39.2%386,272
Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 181
★ Ryan Dibble
60.3%570,234
Thanayi Lindsey
39.7%375,783
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