Four people under the age of 21 were arrested on drug and weapons charges after Santa Monica police officers conducting a patrol discovered open containers of alcohol, marijuana and a nitrous oxide tank in plain view inside a parked vehicle.

Officers observed the vehicle parked in violation of several municipal and vehicle codes in the area of Appian Way and Arcadia Terrace. During the contact, officers observed the contraband, prompting a search of the vehicle that led to the recovery of a loaded handgun.

All four occupants were arrested on various drug and gun charges.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity in Santa Monica is encouraged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

Edited by SMDP Staff