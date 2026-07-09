The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will award nearly $3 million in the 2026-27 fiscal year to 43 local law enforcement agencies to combat alcohol-related crime, the agency announced.

The grants go to police and sheriff's departments through ABC's Alcohol Policing Partnership Program, created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between the agency and local law enforcement. The program targets problem businesses, works to keep alcohol away from minors and pursues penalties — including fines, suspensions or revocations — against businesses that break the law.

ABC said the funds will help reduce alcohol sales to minors and to obviously intoxicated patrons, along with other alcohol-related crime.

"Too many young people are killed in alcohol-related incidents every year," ABC Director Paul Tupy said. "If we can limit youth access to alcohol, and prevent service to obviously intoxicated patrons, then we can save lives and strengthen communities."

The program has distributed more than $75 million to local law enforcement over the past 30 years.

The 43 selected agencies include the Santa Monica Police Department, along with the Inglewood, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Downey, South Gate and San Fernando police departments and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Others range from Berkeley and Chula Vista to Redding, Eureka and Watsonville.

Edited by SMDP Staff