Appian Way to close for bridge demolition

Appian Way, which provides vehicle access to the south side of the Santa Monica Pier parking lot, will close from Monday, July 27, through Monday, Aug. 3, the city announced.

The closure is part of the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project and will allow crews to safely demolish a portion of the existing Pier Bridge over the roadway. It will be limited to the area beneath the bridge, north of Seaside Terrace.

The Pier will remain open throughout the closure, including all restaurants, shops, attractions and other businesses.

Vehicle access to Parking Lot 1 North will remain available from Pacific Coast Highway during the closure. The city is also directing visitors to nearby public parking options, including Beach Lot 4 South, Beach Lot 3 North and Parking Structure 8.

Marked parking, pedestrian routes and wayfinding signage will guide visitors to the Pier, and pedestrian access to the Pier and Ocean Front Walk will remain open throughout construction.

Public transit and rideshare services will also remain available. Several Big Blue Bus routes and the Metro E Line serve downtown Santa Monica, a short walk from the Pier, and designated rideshare pickup and drop-off locations near the Pier will stay accessible.

City officials are urging visitors to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and follow posted detour, parking and pedestrian signage while traveling to and from the Pier during the closure.

The bridge replacement project will replace the nearly 90-year-old structure that serves as the Pier's primary vehicle access point. Officials say the project is intended to improve safety, accessibility and long-term reliability of the connection while maintaining Pier access throughout construction whenever possible.