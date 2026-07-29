The city of Santa Monica has launched Santa Monica Renter Aid, a program offering one-time or short-term financial assistance and housing stabilization services to eligible renter households facing a temporary housing crisis.

Funded through Measure GS and administered by The People Concern in partnership with the city's Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Division, the program is designed to help renters remain safely and stably housed. Applications are due Aug. 20 and can be submitted at Santa Monica Renter Aid.

"Nobody should lose their home over one bad month," Mayor Caroline Torosis said. The program puts roughly $6 million directly into the hands of renters who hit a rough patch, she said, adding that keeping people housed is "more cost effective and more humane than helping them after they've already lost everything."

To qualify, households must be Santa Monica residents, be experiencing or at risk of a housing crisis, and meet income requirements at or below 120% of Area Median Income. Priority goes to low-income households, older adults, people with disabilities and families with minor children at greatest risk of homelessness.

Applicants must provide documentation verifying eligibility. Assistance is not guaranteed and depends on eligibility, priority criteria and funding availability.

Residents who need help applying may attend free in-person support hours through Aug. 20: Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park's Park Center Building, 2200 Virginia Ave., and Thursdays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Paper applications, multilingual assistance and accessibility accommodations are available during those hours.

Representatives from The People Concern will also answer questions at the State of the City event on Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. The free, all-ages community event takes place on Main Street between Hollister Avenue and Ocean Park Boulevard and highlights community achievements in 2026 and plans for 2027.

For more information, contact santamonicarenteraid@thepeopleconcern.org or visit santamonica.gov.

Edited by SMDP Staff