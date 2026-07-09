SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the massive Santa Monica Block Fest, World Cup beach fan zones, Michelin-grade grand openings, and much more!

Golden Hour at Third Street Promenade: Designed to complement the Pier fan experience with free pre- and post-match activities, Golden Hour features exhibitors, fan experiences, local vendors and more. July 10 santamonicacup.com/events/golden-hour

World Cup 26 Fan Zone at Venice Beach: Enjoy two days of quarter-finals on the beach with Live match viewing, food, music, and Venice Beach summer. There are both free and premium options. Friday & Saturday, July 10 to 11, Windward Plaza eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-world-cup-26-fan-zone-at-venice-beach-tickets-1988769851161

Sunset Swim at the Annenberg Beach House: Spend your evening poolside at the historic Annenberg Community Beach House, home to the iconic 1920s Marion Davies estate built by media mogul William Randolph Hearst. Sunset Swim invites adults to enjoy an evening of swimming, relaxing, and connecting by the sea at our historic and heated pool. Float under the evening sky, unwind with friends old and new, and enjoy complimentary s’mores and pool floaties while taking in the ocean air and sunset views. Friday, July 10, 415 PCH (also July 24 and Aug. 7 and 21) santamonica.gov/events/49c3xhnjw5g4v5918cz3g4735y/202607101800

The Crow's Comedy Confessional: A monthly stand-up comedy show where we collect anonymous confessions from the audience, and the comedians work them into their act. Friday, July 10, 9p.m., 2525 Michigan Ave. crowcomedy.com

Open Air House Music Fest at Tongva Park: Enjoy specialty coffee, multiple bars, local vendors, and a lineup of house music led by internationally acclaimed German DJ Cinthie. Saturday, July 11, Tongva Park, 1-9p.m. https://posh.vip/e/caf-grooves-product-pluto-present

Venice Book Club’s Summer Book Exchange: 📚 Clear some space for new reads on your bookshelf thanks to this book swap in a coffee shop. Plus, the event is raising money for Reading For Kids and donating any leftover books to the library. Saturday, July 11, SABA Coffee, 12912 Venice Blvd. instagram.com/p/DaMKOMWmaj9

Santa Monica Block Fest: What started as a single-block community event is now a city co-produced, multi-stage, full scale production in the Entertainment Zone with pop-up bars, local vendors, VIP gardens all across three iconic blocks of Third Street Promenade, and a night market, bringing more than 20 top-tier food and merch vendors into the movement. Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m. - Midnight, all 3 blocks of the 3rd Street Promenade (Broadway to Wilshire) santamonica.gov/events/santa-monica-block-fest

Pitch A Friend: 💘 Help your bestie find their person through this singles event at Bodega Wine Bar, 814 Broadway Ave. Monday, July 13, 7p.m. instagram.com/p/DZ-YdfrFLpE

Annenberg Beach House Sunset Picnic - Route 66 Edition: Bring your own picnic and enjoy a relaxed night by the ocean. Come with friends, family, or on your own and join a communal table. There's live music, ocean views, complimentary s’mores (while supplies last) & board games. Thursday, July 16, 5-8p.m., 415 PCH eventbrite.com/e/sunset-picnic-route-66-edition-tickets-1987961278699

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio; Wellness & Waves @ the Pier (Saturdays through 10/17)

What to Eat & Drink?

Tipsy Scholar A Cabaret of Cabernet: Join our sommelier and winemaker Amanda Rubin for a fun and interactive evening as she guides you through a flight of our Cabernet Sauvignon. Learn all about this grape, identify aromas and flavors while gaining insider tips straight from the experts. $30 per person. Wednesday, July 15, AJA Vineyards, 1417 2nd St. eventbrite.com/e/tipsy-scholar-a-cabaret-of-cabernet-tickets-1992527417142

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen Grand Opening: The Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized restaurant is coming to Santa Monica. Created by Chef Imran Ali Mookhi, the restaurant showcases elevated Pakistani and Indian cuisine, handcrafted mocktails, and bold South Asian flavors made with exceptional attention to detail. Thursday, July 16, 7p.m., 115 Santa Monica Blvd. khansaaboc.com

The Lobster Celebrates 27th Anniversary: Enjoy freshly-made pizzas by Chef Govind Armstrong, a live DJ, drink specials, and happy hour pricing all night as the iconic oceanfront restaurant toasts 27 years in Santa Monica. Thursday, July 16, 6 - 9p.m., 1602 Ocean Ave. thelobster.com/events

Multiple SaMo Spots on The Infatuation’s “The Best Pizza In LA” List: Not No Bar (2424 Main St) is walk-in only and lines form fast, but the reward is a bubbly-crusted, Neapolitan-ish pie. If you spot "La Blanca" (a ricotta white pie squiggled with pesto and mustard greens), order it immediately. Milo & Olive (2723 Wilshire Blvd) secured its regular slot for its crisp, wood-fired crusts. The play here remains the mixed mushroom pie loaded with fungi.

theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/the-best-pizza-in-los-angeles

Pasjoli on Eater's "38 Best Restaurants in LA" List: Years out from opening in 2019 as a French fine dining restaurant, chef Dave Beran’s Pasjoli has settled into a new rhythm as a neighborhood bistro — and it may be the best iteration of the restaurant yet. Warm light from pendants overhead bounces off the brick walls, casting a soft glow onto diners below. A semi-open kitchen offers a glimpse of the chefs at work, plating crudo in a shallow puddle of olive oil and near-perfect circles of beef tartare. The upscale French roots are still there, in dishes like a rich French onion souplette that may be more cheese than soup, and delicate crepes caviar in beurre blanc. But Beran’s also brought a casual playfulness to the menu that makes Pasjoli feel more confidently itself than ever. la.eater.com/maps/best-los-angeles-restaurants-eater-38-essential

Cobi’s Featured on Celeb Podcast “Dinner on Me”: Modern Family’s Jesse Ferguson sat down with Celeb Chef Curtis Stone at the Michelin-recognized Main St. Indonesian restaurant. 2104 Main St. instagram.com/p/DaN5LL3jfkK

Further Afield: Festival Beverly Hills: Join a day of music, dance, interactive workshops, and culinary delights that showcase the rich tapestry of many cultures from around the world. Sunday, July 12, 11a.m. - 6p.m., Beverly Gardens Park, 9439 Santa Monica Blvd. beverlyhills.org/1335/Festival-Beverly-Hills---July-12

Looking Ahead: COAST Open Streets Festival (7/19); State of the City Event (7/23); National Night Out (8/4); A Pierfect Benefit (9/19)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Block Parties and Beach Bashes