SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the State of the City event, live band karaoke, multiple restaurant openings, and much more!

State of the City Event: This is expected to be a fun celebration of community, with live entertainment, kids’ activities, food, drinks and more, this year at Ocean Park Branch Library and Main Street. The Info Booth (Main St. & Norman Pl.) and Economic Development Booth (Main St. & Hollister) are handing out $10 Main Street Vouchers to use at participating local businesses during the event. Thursday, July 23, 4 – 7 p.m., 2601 Main St. santamonica.gov/events/4kt3ycyd022dxr8xah6fsy4fcr/202607231600

Sake Dance Party: Enjoy live DJ sets and Sake High! specials all night. Thursday, Jul 23 8:00pm – 11:00pm, Ōwa 1635 Abbot Kinney Blvd. https://partiful.com/e/PAvGaBE86SuJRFi2nnLI

Malibu Beach Inn x Faherty Summer Pop-Up: The two coastal brands will come together for a summer pop-up at Faherty Malibu, inviting guests to enjoy complimentary styling sessions, personalized “What to Wear in Malibu” recommendations, and a taste of Carbon Beach Club’s new signature “Malibu Fizz” cocktail–a refreshing blend of bourbon (or Seedlip for a non-alcoholic option), citrus, ginger beer, and sparkling water. Friday, July 24, 3-5 p.m., 3835 Cross Creek Road, Malibu instagram.com/malibubeachinn

Sunset Swim at the Annenberg Beach House: Spend your evening poolside at the historic Annenberg Community Beach House, home to the iconic 1920s Marion Davies estate built by media mogul William Randolph Hearst. Sunset Swim invites adults to enjoy an evening of swimming, relaxing, and connecting by the sea at our historic and heated pool. Float under the evening sky, unwind with friends old and new, and enjoy complimentary s’mores and pool floaties while taking in the ocean air and sunset views. Friday, July 24, 415 PCH (also Aug. 7 and 21) santamonica.gov/events/49c3xhnjw5g4v5918cz3g4735y/202607101800

Euro Disco Party: Gnarwhal Coffee Co. is bringing late night euro summer vibes to Main St. ! Pro tip: if you check in at the party on the Court app, you get a free bevvy. Friday, July 24, 9p.m. - Midnight, 3101 Main St. instagram.com/p/Da3PFFSiV8d

Family Movie Nights at Cayton Children’s Museum: This summer, the Museum is staying open late for a new after-hours series that combines play, movies and family time in a space designed just for kids. Each movie ticket includes evening access to the Museum, themed activities inspired by the featured film and tasty snacks for the whole family. Upcoming showings include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids on Friday, July 24 and Happy Feet on July 31. 6p.m., 395 Santa Monica Place caytonmuseum.org/familymovienight

The Dog Days of Summer: Malibu's Biggest Dog-Friendly Yappy Hour Comes to Gladstones: As more Americans treat their pets like family, Gladstones wants to bring the community together for Malibu’s biggest beachside celebration where dogs and their owners can eat, play and give back. There will be Tito’s Vodka for Dog People ‘dog themed’ cocktails for humans, a special canine menu, treats and swag for pups, and live music - all benefiting The Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) animal rescue. Saturday, July 25, 4p.m., 17300 PCH https://www.instagram.com/p/Da8JCH8lMcl

Live Band Karaoke: 🎸 Live your rockstar dream by performing karaoke with a live band on stage! Saturday, July 25, Starting at 7p.m., Alana's Coffee Roasters, 12511 Venice Blvd. instagram.com/p/Daqb3LnvClq

Folk Legend Tom Rush Playing @ McCabe's: Known for his distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm voice, Rush built a following with shows that mix storytelling, ballads and gritty blues. He helped shape the folk revival in the 1960s and its renaissance in the 1980s and '90s, leaving a mark on generations of artists. James Taylor told Rolling Stone that Rush was "not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences," and country star Garth Brooks has named him among his top five influences. Saturday, July 25, 8p.m., 3101 Pico Blvd. mccabes.com/product/tom-rush

Regent Santa Monica Beach’s Cinema by the Sea Series: Saturday evenings feature beloved road-trip and travel movies paired with Route 66–inspired cocktails and elevated bites. July 25 features Cars, with others such as Eat Pray Love and Grease. Saturday, July 25 through August 29, 8p.m. santamonica.regenthotels.com/experience/bookable-experiences/#!/e/cinema-by-the-sea-5ab5d71c

Santa Monica Dune Walk: Join Ashley Oelsen (former Chair, Clean Beaches & Ocean Parcel Tax Citizens Oversight Committee) for a guided tour through the Santa Monica dunes. Learn why they matter and how you can help protect them. Sunday, July 26, 9 - 11a.m. eventbrite.com/e/dune-walk-in-santa-monica-tickets-1992892998606

Queer Surf’s Art Splash: An Evening of Art + Water: Spend the evening exploring a queer surf-inspired visual art exhibition overlooking the Pacific, creating art alongside Lavender Art Club, enjoying live performances, and taking a sunset swim with poolside music by DJ Nomad. Whether you float, swim laps, dance, make art, or simply take in the ocean views, ART SPLASH invites you to celebrate queer creativity, joy, and self-expression in a welcoming beachfront setting. Sunday,July 26, 5:30 - 10p.m., Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 PCH https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4kb0sajzs03ffzr2ttvsxvry5n/202607261800

Annenberg Beach House Community Picnic: Enjoy games, crafts, a “pie” walk, and epic tug-of-war for “some good old-fashioned summertime fun.” All are invited to pack a dinner and grab some pals or join a solo-friendly communal table to enjoy this free event, with s’mores. Thursday, July 30, 5 - 8 p.m., 415 PCH eventbrite.com/e/community-picnic-tickets-1989055370156

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Florentine Steak Dinner Series at All'Antico Vinaio: The popular Italian sandwich spot has teamed up with Florence Underground for a dinner series centered around bistecca alla Fiorentina. For $65 per person, the meal opens with cured meats, cheeses, and house-made schiacciata bread before the main event: a thick T-bone seasoned only with salt and olive oil, served slightly before medium-rare with classic sides family-style. Olive oil cake and crema close it out. I went last month and it felt like a deal at that price. They have a variety of very reasonably priced wines available as well. Available just two more dates: July 31 and Aug. 28. 316 Santa Monica Blvd. tables.toasttab.com/all-antico-vinaio-santa-monica-blvd/experience/fiorentina-night

Ben & Jerry’s “Hunt for the Golden Stick-et” Events: The company is popping up on Venice Beach and the Santa Monica pier to give away thousands of its new ice cream bars – and more. Five lucky fans will win a year’s worth of ice cream bars. Friday & Saturday, July 24 & 25, 12 - 6p.m., Venice Beach Boardwalk · Address: Windward Ave., & Sunday, July 26, 12 - 6p.m., Santa Monica Pier. instagram.com/p/DbGk7YIE6Vz

Wally's Sarti + Aperol Cocktail Class: Learn to craft signature Italian aperitivo cocktails while enjoying a hands-on tasting experience. Each guest will receive a swag bag including one bottle of Sarti and a branded cocktail kit to recreate the cocktails at home. Saturday, July 25, 1p.m., 214 Wilshire Blvd. opentable.com/r/wallys-santa-monica

Ready, Set, Dough! FIG’s Hands-On Kids’ Pizza-Making Classes: Designed for little foodies with big imaginations, budding chefs can stretch fresh dough, spread San Marzano tomato sauce or Nutella, and customize their own sweet or savory pizza from scratch with a variety of toppings from mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, olives, and wild mushrooms to strawberries, bananas, crushed Oreos, mini marshmallows, gummy bears, coconut flakes, and more before enjoying their delicious masterpiece alongside a classic root beer float. Saturdays through Labor Day, 3:30 – 4:30p.m., 101 Wilshire Blvd. opentable.com/r/fig-santa-monica

OPENING: Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen: The Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized restaurant is coming to Santa Monica. Created by Chef Imran Ali Mookhi, the restaurant showcases elevated Pakistani and Indian cuisine, handcrafted mocktails, and bold South Asian flavors made with exceptional attention to detail. I went to the grand opening last week and LOVED it. I am planning to go back this week to try more of the menu. 115 Santa Monica Blvd. khansaaboc.com

OPENING: The Tasting Kitchen: The iconic Abbot Kinney tentpole made its highly anticipated return last week under the direction of original chef and owner Casey Lane. The reimagined Venice space preserves its luxe, bohemian soul—including its salvaged signature dining room olive tree—paired with Lane’s market-driven, live-fire culinary approach and a seasonal cocktail program. 1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Divine Vintage Adds a Food Menu to its Wine Bar: The Montana Avenue wine bar and boutique known for its globally sourced wines and intimate neighborhood atmosphere, has launched an expanded food program built around shareable small plates, artisanal cheeses and meats and a new lineup of signature flatbread pizzas. 1025 Montana Ave. divinevintage.com

Further Afield: Pizzeria Sei Opens in Palms: Ranked the #2 pizzeria in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza, the acclaimed Tokyo-style Neapolitan pie shop has officially opened its new flagship location in Palms. The upgraded space features a full sit-down dining room, expanded wine program, and inventive menu additions like their mala lamb sausage pie. I went there this week and LOVED the apps (Suppli (Roman-style fried rice balls) & Corn Croquettes), the pizza of course (REALLY impressed by the Margherita), and the desserts (including a housemade tiramisu and a yuzu gelato). Reservation Tip: They open up daily at noon and keep a few table open for walk-ins daily. 10700 Tabor St. pizzeriasei.com

Looking Ahead: National Night Out (8/4); SaMo Oceanfront Arts Festival (8/8); Main St. Farmers Market in the Street Event (8/23); A Pierfect Benefit (9/19); Ocean Way Festival (9/26-27); Main St. Day of the Dog Festival (10/18)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: From Main Street Block Parties to Michelin-Starred Flavors