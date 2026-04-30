SUB HEAD: SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the SaMo Jazz Festival, Cinco de Mayo Parade, Netflix Is A Joke Festival, and much more!

Madhappy & Friends: Madhappy & Friends is a one-night-only fundraiser at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, bringing together friends for a night of rides, games, prizes & food on Thursday, April 30th at 5PM PST. All net proceeds will benefit The JED Foundation, the nation's leading organization dedicated to young adult mental health, supporting Los Angeles schools and districts in need. Thursday, April 30, 5p.m., Santa Monica Pier instagram.com/p/DWotBjyD_Pr/

In Situ at Gallery 33: The exhibition brings together a diverse group of ten artists whose practices explore the intersection of art, design, and nature in a rich and harmonious dialogue with a site-specific gallery installation and living environment. Opening April 30, The Georgian Hotel, 1415 Ocean Ave. gallery33sm.com

SaMo International Jazz Festival: The inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival is a nine-day "citywide destination" event that blends the coastal elegance of the Westside with the global reach of jazz. The festival carries a deep sense of history, honoring the 100th anniversaries of jazz icons Miles Davis and John Coltrane, as well as the centennial of the historic Route 66. May 1-9 smjazzfest.com

Country Night Presents - Beach Country: Saddle up for a one-of-a-kind beach party on the beach. Country vibes meet EDM energy right on the sand at Perry’s Beach. Expect good music, great people, and an electric sunset atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. Friday, May 1, 3 - 8p.m., 930 PCH instagram.com/p/DXpW05-Ef2T

SaMo Jazz Festival Kickoff on the Promenade: Enjoy a free and open-to-the-public all-day event in the 1300 block of the Third Street Promenade. Sunday, May 3, 1 – 7p.m. smjazzfest.com/schedule

Carb Loaders Run Club: 🏃‍➡️ Enjoy a chill 5K that ends exactly where it should… coffee + food. ☕️ Sunday, May 3, 10a.m. instagram.com/p/DXM5_NClNjn/

Venice Beach Cinco de Mayo Parade: The parade features authentic Folclórico dancers, traditional Mariachi ensembles, and the fan-favorite classic car show featuring stunning lowriders. Following the parade, the festivities continue at the Oakwood Recreation Center with a community festival packed with local food vendors, artisan crafts, and live performances. Saturday, May 2, 10a.m. - 4p.m. venicecinco.com

Netflix Is A Joke Festival: The biggest comedy festival in history returns to Los Angeles, turning the city into a week-long punchline—in the best way possible. Netflix Is A Joke Fest features over 500 shows across 35+ iconic venues, including the Westside Comedy Theater, The Crow, and the Aero Theatre. May 4-10 netflixisajokefest.com

Food Inc. 2 Film Screening & Panel Discussion: Food, Inc. 2 is a follow-up to the Oscar®-nominated documentary with the filmakers reuniting with investigative authors Michael Pollan (The Omnivore’s Dilemma) and Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) to take a fresh look at our vulnerable food system. FREE. Wednesday, May 6, 7p.m., Miles Playhouse at Christine Emerson Reed Park, 1130 Lincoln Blvd. https://events.humanitix.com/foodinc2filmscreening

SaMo Jazz Festival Tribute Celebrating John Coltrane: A multigenerational tribute at BroadStage featuring saxophonists Isaiah Collier and Lakecia Benjamin, alongside Tenor Madness featuring Hubert Laws and Stanley Clarke. Friday, May 8, 7p.m. smjazzfest.com/schedule

SaMo Jazz Festival Finale: A Day in the Park: The first full-scale concert event at Tongva Park, headlined by double 2026 Grammy-winner Kamasi Washington. * Special Collaborative Set: Stanley Clarke will be joined by iconic Police drummer Stewart Copeland, pianist Kiefer, and trumpeter Keyon Harrold for a one-time Miles Davis tribute. Saturday, May 9, 1 – 10p.m. smjazzfest.com/schedule

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

H&H Bagels x Honey Harissa ‘Hot Pickle’ Cream Cheese Launch Event: H&H Bagels is teaming up with Good Girl Snacks for a limited-time cream cheese, available for the month of May. To celebrate the launch, they are hosting a special activation at the Santa Monica location on Friday, May 1, where the first 50 customers from 10–11am will receive complimentary jars of Hot Girl Pickles in a variety of flavors. 710 Montana Ave. instagram.com/hhbagels

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, May 1, starting at 5p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Viceroy’s National Matcha Day Launch Party: More Than Matcha and Viceroy Santa Monica are officially launching their partnership on the best day of the year - National Matcha Day! Enjoy a celebratory morning featuring live music from Groove Events, complimentary matcha for the first 50 guests, light bites, and more. Saturday, May 2, 11a.m. – 2p.m., 1819 Ocean Ave. partiful.com/e/nEGv3uPOhi7g79wZ3thy

Newly Opened - Bar Xuntos — Vinos Naturales & Pintxos, a Barcelona-inspired natural wine bar, opened on Tuesday, April 29, at 516 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.smdp.com/barcelona-inspired-natural-wine-bar-to-open-in-santa-monica-april-29/

The Lobster Launches Brunch in Time for Mother’s Day: Perched at the entrance to the Santa Monica Pier, the Michelin-recognized restaurant is now serving “Brunch with a View” every Saturday and Sunday.﻿﻿ ﻿ Think Lobster Eggs Benedict, Korean Fried Chicken & Waffles, Cereal-Crusted French Toast, and over-the-top Seafood Towers, paired with 180° ocean views, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. thelobster.com

Augie’s on Main highlighted by @hungryinla food blog: This video report raves about Chef Josiah Citrin (of Michelin-starred Citrin and Mélisse) dishing up serious comfort food with a glow-up: the cult-favorite “dirty chicken,” a next-level fried chicken sandwich. 2428 Main St. https://fb.watch/GuF8htUH_k/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Baadmaash Opens on Abbot Kinney: This third location of the super popular modern Indian cuisine restaurant only opened a month ago and is already one of the toughest Westside rezzies to get. I went there last weekend and loved the pure Venice-cool vibe—think hip-hop soundtracks, a flashy orange marquee, and high energy buzz throughout the room. Some of our favorites were their crispy yogurt puri cup starter (MUST GET!), their signature Chicken Tikka Poutine, the lamb neck korma, and the oyster mushroom laal. Save room for the chai chocolate pot du creme for dessert. 1616 Abbot Kinney Blvd. https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2026-04-16/with-masala-steak-frites-chai-orgeat-cocktails-badmaash-opens-in-venice

Looking Ahead: EEEEEATSCON (5/16-17); Montana Ave. Annual Sidewalk Sale & Wellness Walk (5/16); MAINopoly Taste of Main Street (5/24); U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship (6/2-5); Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: SaMo Jazz Festival, Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Cinco de Mayo, & More!