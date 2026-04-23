Bar Xuntos — Vinos Naturales & Pintxos, a Barcelona-inspired natural wine bar, is set to open in Santa Monica on Tuesday, April 29.

The bar is led by Wine Director Scott Baker and Chef Sandra Cordero and is dedicated to Spanish natural wine, minimal-intervention producers and emerging Spanish winemakers. Baker brings 20 years of obsession with natural wines to the concept.

The wine program features more than 30 wines by the glass and over 200 bottles, along with vermouths, sherries and artisanal Spanish imports. Many of the featured winemakers are women. The food menu includes Barcelona-style bikini sandwiches, seasonal croquetas, pintxos, Jamón Ibérico and conservas.

An opening celebration will be held April 29 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring a by-the-glass winemaker takeover with visiting producers Manuel and Encarna Méndez of Do Ferreiro from Galicia and José Mas Barberá of Costers del Priorat from Catalonia. Featured pours will include the acclaimed Albariño Cepas Vellas, made from vines more than 200 years old.

Glasses are priced from $11 to $24. Flights of three wines are $49. The opening event is walk-in only.

Bar Xuntos is located at 516 Santa Monica Blvd and will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. No reservations are accepted. Follow @barxuntos for updates on winemaker takeovers and wine dinners.

Edited by SMDP Staff