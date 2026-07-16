SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the massive COAST 2026 World Cup finale, expanded downtown entertainment zones, fresh culinary debuts, and hot summer concert series, and much more!

Annenberg Beach House Sunset Picnic - Route 66 Edition: Bring your own picnic and enjoy a relaxed night by the ocean. Come with friends, family, or on your own and join a communal table. There's live music, ocean views, complimentary s’mores (while supplies last) & board games. Thursday, July 16, 5-8p.m., 415 PCH eventbrite.com/e/sunset-picnic-route-66-edition-tickets-1987961278699

Fun Guy Summer Series: Have fun with your health at this wellness party at Likeminded Studios, where you can detox with communal sauna, cold plunge, local DJs, and free doses of Fun Guy Flow or Chill. Thursday, July 16, 8-10p.m., 116 Washington Blvd., Venice instagram.com/p/DZay6gGyVXx

Fridays at Calamigos Ranch’s Gentry Market: A new Jazz Night is coming to Malibu for the summer. 🎶 🎺Every Friday evening you can expect wood-fired pizza, drinks from the bar, and live music under the Malibu sky. Fridays, 6 - 9p.m., 327 S Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu instagram.com/p/DamD-TdJeVV

Luft x Forta - 5k, Matcha, & Make-Up: Join a 5k run/walk followed by pastries, matcha, and charms. Sunday, July 19, 9a.m., 1930 Lincoln Blvd., Venice luftlosangeles.com/products/luft-x-forta-5k-matcha-make-up

COAST 2026: The revival of the COAST Open Streets festival will serve as the grand finale for Santa Monica’s soccer celebrations. Spanning from the Promenade and Metro E Line station across to Ocean Park, Colorado, Arizona and the iconic Santa Monica Pier, the city will come together for an unforgettable day of music, food and culture. Sunday, July 19 ‍ santamonicacup.com/events/coast-2026-0zc31

State of the City Event: The City is breaking tradition by turning this into a free, open-street celebration directly on Main Street. This is expected to be a fun celebration of community, with live entertainment, kids’ activities, food, drinks and more, this year at Ocean Park Branch Library and Main Street. Thursday, July 23, 4 – 7 p.m., 2601 Main St. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4kt3ycyd022dxr8xah6fsy4fcr/202607231600

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio; Wellness & Waves @ the Pier (Saturdays through 10/17)

What to Eat & Drink?

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen Grand Opening: The Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized restaurant is coming to Santa Monica. Created by Chef Imran Ali Mookhi, the restaurant showcases elevated Pakistani and Indian cuisine, handcrafted mocktails, and bold South Asian flavors made with exceptional attention to detail. Thursday, July 16, 7p.m., 115 Santa Monica Blvd. khansaaboc.com

The Lobster Celebrates 27th Anniversary: Enjoy freshly-made pizzas by Chef Govind Armstrong, a live DJ, drink specials, and happy hour pricing all night as the iconic oceanfront restaurant toasts 27 years in Santa Monica. Thursday, July 16, 6 - 9p.m., 1602 Ocean Ave. thelobster.com/events

The Infatuation's "The Best Ice Cream In LA" includes multiple SaMo Spots: It says many of the scoops at Rori's Artisanal Creamery (910 Montana Ave.) "are so crammed with chunky mix-ins that they’re almost miniature sundaes." Also included are Bacio Di Latte (331 Santa Monica Blvd.) and McConnell's (1456 3rd St. Promenade) along with multiple Venice spots (Jeni’s, Wanderlust, Salt & Straw). https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-ice-cream-los-angeles

Sunday, July 19 is National Ice Cream Day: Yes, this is a thing! And it’s just the escapist thing we may need right now!

--> Rori's Artisanal Creamery: Buy any single scoop and get it upgraded to a double scoop for FREE. 910 Montana Ave. instagram.com/roriscreamery

--> McConnell’s: Get a free extra scoop when you buy a single cone or cup. 1456 3rd Street Promenade mcconnells.com

--> Salt & Straw: “Serving Scoops for Local Charities”: A portion of the day’s proceeds will go to the organization that receives the most mentions. 1357 Abbot Kinney Blvd. saltandstraw.com/blogs/news/national-ice-cream-day-serving-scoops-for-local-charities

Origins Culinary Series: Shake, Sip & Savor with Ghost Tequila: Discover the story behind Ghost Tequila while learning the inspiration, techniques, and flavors that make each cocktail unique. Throughout a hands-on mixology class, you'll shake, sip, and craft multiple signature cocktails while enjoying thoughtfully paired bites created by Chef Gemma. Wednesday, July 22, 6 - 9p.m., 13534 Bali Way Marina del Rey More details here.

LA Mag Profiles New West Side Oyster Club: "A new addition to Santa Monica’s dining scene is putting a fresh spin on coastal seafood. Expect an approachable menu centered around oysters, shellfish, caviar, and seasonal cocktails, all served in a space inspired by classic beach-town charm. 🦪🌊⁠" 1355 Ocean Ave. instagram.com/p/DaLaDi-E9gH

Further Afield: The Great Ice Cream Fair at Smorgasburg: In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, the weekly Sunday food-fest is hosting The Great Ice Cream Fair as part of their ongoing Ice Cream Alley celebration. The event will feature sweet treats from specialty vendors including SadGirl Creamery, Bernie’s, Moom Maam, Churros El Bochito, Boutcha Gelato, Sweet Lady Jane, Swrlies, and Innamorata Gelato. Sunday, July 19, 10a.m. - 4p.m., 777 Alameda St., LA instagram.com/smorgasburgla

Looking Ahead: National Night Out (8/4); SaMo Oceanfront Arts Festival (8/8); A Pierfect Benefit (9/19)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Around Town: Massive COAST World Cup Event, National Ice Cream Day, & More!