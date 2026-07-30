SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes National Night Out, award-winning pancakes, beach concerts, and much more!

Annenberg Beach House Community Picnic: Enjoy games, crafts, a “pie” walk, and epic tug-of-war for “some good old-fashioned summertime fun.” All are invited to pack a dinner and grab some pals or join a solo-friendly communal table to enjoy this free event, with s’mores. Thursday, July 30, 5 - 8 p.m., 415 PCH eventbrite.com/e/community-picnic-tickets-1989055370156

Last Thursday Venice Summer Concert Series: Grab your friends, family, dogs, blankets, chairs and whatever else you like, and pull up to the boardwalk and Dudley for an evening of live music and friends outside on the beach. Music starts at 4:45 p.m. and ends at sunset. Thursday, July 30. instagram.com/lastthursdayvenice

A Cinderella Summer at Santa Monica Playhouse: The classic Rudie-DeCarlo musical returns with a high-energy multimedia twist, comedic silent movie sequences, and interactive magic for kids and families. Kicks off weekends this Saturday, Aug. 1, 2:00 p.m., 1211 4th St. santamonicaplayhouse.com/cinderella.html

Country Night at Perry's Beach: Perry’s Beach on PCH turns into an open-air venue, hosting a live afternoon Country Night set right on the sand. Grab a spot on the deck or patio starting at 3p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 1, @ 930 Pacific Coast Hwy. https://posh.vip/e/country-nights-perrys-beach-sun-july-26th

50th Annual The Festival of Chariots Celebrates Ancient Indian Tradition: Dancers in colorful clothing, music, a multicourse feast, 40-foot tall hand-drawn floats — The Festival of Chariots will be an explosion of culture and celebration. Sunday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. Parade begins at 1855 Main St. and the festival takes place at 1530 Ocean Front Walk. https://www.larathayatra.com/parade

National Night Out: The annual community-building event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This year's event has a “Lights. Camera. Community.” theme. Expect FREE music, food, and activities for all ages. SMPD will showcase their various police vehicles and equipment and invite the community to meet police personnel (human and 4-legged alike).The parking structure at Olympic & 4th St. is free that night and Big Blue Bus will be providing free bus rides all night when you mention National Night Out. Tuesday, August 4, 5 - 8 p.m. @ City Hall, 1685 Main St. https://www.santamonica.gov/press/2026/06/30/santa-monica-police-department-invites-community-to-national-night-out-2026

Comedy camp? Why this unique Santa Monica program is about so much more than laughs: NBC4 visits The Crow, where kids are learning stand-up, improv, sketch, and storytelling while discovering their voices. Founder Nicole Blaine shares how comedy can foster confidence, creativity, communication skills, and self-expression, both on and off the stage. https://www.nbclosangeles.com/video/california-live/comedy-camp-why-this-unique-l-a-program-is-about-so-much-more-than-laughs/3919575/

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Florentine Steak Dinner Series at All'Antico Vinaio: The popular Italian sandwich spot has teamed up with Florence Underground for a dinner series at their Santa Monica location centered around bistecca alla Fiorentina. For $130 per pair, the meal opens with cured meats, cheeses, and house-made schiacciata bread before the main event: a thick T-bone seasoned only with salt and olive oil, served slightly before medium-rare with classic family-style sides. Olive oil cake and crema close it out. I went last month and it felt like a deal at that price. They have a variety of very reasonably priced wines available as well. Available just two more dates: July 31 and Aug. 28. 316 Santa Monica Blvd. tables.toasttab.com/all-antico-vinaio-santa-monica-blvd/experience/fiorentina-night

Le Dîner en Blanc Returns to LA: The iconic, secret all-white pop-up picnic returns with thousands of guests dressed in head-to-toe white gathering at a secret location—revealed only moments before the event begins—bringing their own tables, white linens, and gourmet spreads for an evening under the stars. Saturday Aug. 1 losangeles.dinerenblanc.com/city

Ina Bakes August Pop‑Up: Summer’s in full swing, and so are the pastries. Join their monthly pop-up for fresh, seasonal bakes. Sunday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 535 Rose Ave, Venice Inabakes.com/popup

Xuntos’ An Evening with Winemaker Rajat Parr: Meet Raj and taste his singular San Luis Obispo coastal wines. Come any time and taste any of 6 special wines by the glass, flight and bottle à la carte pintxos and tapas menus. Raj's wines are bright and quick, humble and surprising. Wines open will include two unreleased vintages of Phelan Farm Mencía (grafted from vine cuttings from Envínate's Camiño Novo vineyard in Ribeira Sacra, Galicia); a Phelan Farm Chardonnay aged in a 100yo Manzanilla Sherry cask; a Phelan Farm Pinot Noir; a Brij Garnacha, named for Raj's father; and a Printemps Rosé. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 5 - 9 p.m., 516 Santa Monica Blvd. barxuntos.com

Hot Dog on a Stick Comeback Roadmap - New owner, rapid expansion — and lobster on a stick: The fast food joint — with roots in Santa Monica’s Muscle Beach and known for its corn dogs and hand-stomped lemonade — has plummeted from its glory days as a staple food at food courts across the state. The rise of competition and decline of malls has slashed its presence, but its new owner has big plans for a comeback. latimes.com/business/story/2026-07-22/hot-dog-on-sticks-comeback-plan-aggressive-expansion-with-new-menu-that-includes-lobster-on-stick

Breakfast By Salt's Cure Listed on The Infatuation's "The Best Pancakes In LA" List: Their “oatmeal griddle pancakes are famous on both coasts, and for good reason. This Santa Monica café makes its griddle cakes thin, lacy at the edges, and so moist in the center that it feels like you’re cutting through a warm lava cake at Chili’s. Don’t ask for syrup, because they don’t need any.” I wholeheartedly agree and have long said they are my favorite, most crave-worthy pancakes in LA. 714 Montana Ave. theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-pancakes-la

Trying all the Best SaMo Bakeries: Instagrammer audris_lim posts about what she tried at Bread & Butter, Petitgrain, and others: instagram.com/reels/DbENBIlPHKW

Further Afield: LA Brewsology Festival "Night at the Museum": The after-hours event at the California Science Center features more than 50 breweries pouring over 150 different beers, giving attendees the unique opportunity to sample local crafts while exploring the museum's exhibits. Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 - 11 p.m., 700 Exposition Park Dr. brewsology.com/los-angeles

Looking Ahead: SaMo Oceanfront Arts Festival (8/8); Dine LA Restaurant Week (8/14-28); Main St. Farmers Market in the Street Event (8/23); Thai Fest by the Beach (9/19-20); A Pierfect Benefit (9/19); Ocean Way Festival (9/26-27); Main St. Day of the Dog Festival (10/18)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly at instagram.com/seanbesser or email me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: National Night Out, Steak Series & Beachside Beats