AJA Vineyards Trivia Night: Rounding off the first quarter of the 21st century with some fun 2000s until now trivia! Winners will receive special AJA prizes-- bottles of wine, merch and more. Thursday, May 14, 6:30p.m., 1417 2nd St. ajavineyards.com/event/trivia-night

EEEEEATSCON: The Infatuation’s signature food event returns to The SaMo Airport Barker Hangar, treating foodies to a music-festival-style culinary experience with headlining restaurants, live music, thought-leader panels, and exclusive chef collaborations. Saturday & Sunday, May 16 & 17 eeeeeatscon.com/los-angeles

Montana Ave. Sidewalk Sale: The beloved Montana Avenue Sidewalk Sale is BACK, and it’s the perfect occasion to support local shops while snagging amazing deals on new arrivals! Join us on Saturday for a day filled with great shopping and explore some of the best dining the West Side has to offer. Enjoy the neighborhood’s vibrant atmosphere and welcome the season in style with friends and family. Saturday, May 16, 10a.m. - 6p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/958566380036309/

Beach Boys 5K Wellness Race: This year marks the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ iconic album Pet Sounds! Join the celebration with a lively health and wellness day featuring a wellness- and pet-themed festival, live music, energizing fitness experiences, and a fun community 5K run. Bring your friends, bring your pets, and let’s get to running! 🐾🎶🏃‍♀️ Saturday, May 16, Third Street Promenade https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/SantaMonica/TheBeachBoys5KWellnessDay

Kidical Mass Family Bike Ride: Celebrate the 5th Annual Kidical Mass for a fun-filled morning with family-friendly activities and a group ride for all ages. Participants are encouraged to wear green for mental health awareness month. The bike ride will meet on the west side of Clover Park near 25th Street and Oak Street and start at 9:00AM. Kidical Mass + Mental Health & Wellness Fair Sunday, May 17, 9 - 11:30a.m., Clover Park, 2600 Ocean Park Blvd. https://events.humanitix.com/kidical-mass-for-mental-health-2026

Run Venice Beach: More than 5,000 participants are expected to take part, with race options including the Half Marathon, 5K, 1-Mile Junior Jog & Family Walk, and the quarter-mile "Grunion Run" for young runners. All participants receive a commemorative race shirt. Sunday, May 17 runvenicebeach.com

Celebrate the 10th Birthday of the Shotgun House: It's been ten years since local residents saved this City landmark from demolition. Celebrate with a free block-party-style event with birthday cake, live music, and a chance to spend time with Mayor Torosis, neighbors, and other community leaders. Sunday, May 17, 2 - 4 pm smc.givecloud.co/10thbirthday

Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Comedy Night: Join the Lions for a fun-filled evening of laughter and comedy and help raise funds to support local community projects and services. Past beneficiaries include the SM YMCA, Meals on Wheels West, Step Up on Second, Westside Food Bank, and Westside Family Health Center, among many others. Sunday, May 17, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., The Crow, 2525 Michigan Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-pacific-palisades-lions-club-comedy-night-fundraiser-tickets-1984781609222

Viceroy Mixology Cocktail Making Class: Sip into May with a hands-on whiskey Monthly Mixology Class designed for both beginners and whiskey lovers. You’ll learn how to craft classic cocktails that highlight whiskey’s rich flavor while learning how to make it your own - with bright ingredients and creative twists. Enjoy a relaxed, social atmosphere as you mix, taste, and discover cocktails that are perfect for entertaining or elevating your home bar. Sunday, May 17, 4 - 5:30p.m., 1819 Ocean Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monthly-mixology-class-sip-into-may-whiskey-cocktails-tickets-1984820554709

Annual Soundwaves Concert Series - Vicki Ray's Rilke Project: Enjoy a compilation of works by various composers inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke's poetry, and koven: multimedia artist Carole Kim's improvising group with saxophonist M. A. Tisenga, Kazoue Matsumoto on koto, and gamin on Korean reed instruments. Tuesday, May 19, 7:30p.m., 12424 Wilshire Blvd. soundwavesnewmusic.com

Pier Locals’ Night Season Finale: Some nights on the Santa Monica Pier just feel like summer. Thursday, May 21 is one of them, as Locals’ Night returns for its spring season finale from 3:30 to 10 p.m., bringing together live music, storytelling, classic cars, and community celebration across the Pier in one unforgettable evening—free and open to all ages. This special edition also marks the beginning of Pacific Park’s 30th anniversary celebration, with select moments woven into the evening, including a community “thank you” tribute on the Ferris wheel and the debut of Sweet Rose Creamery for guests. Thursday, May 21, 3:30-10p.m. instagram.com/santamonicapier

Rick Crocker 5k Run/Walk Coming Back on 5/21: Lace up and join us for the 6th Annual Rick Crocker 5K Challenge in support of the Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL). Thursday, May 21, 3:30-10p.m., SaMo Pier santamonicanext.org/2026/02/rick-crocker-5k-run-walk-coming-back-on-5-21/

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Dine Latino Restaurant Week: Now through Sunday, May 24, more than 200 local restaurants representing the culinary traditions of 20 Latin American countries, are offering prix-fixe menus and special dishes. The Latino Restaurant Assn. aims to celebrate and provide essential support to participating Latino restaurants across L.A. County, which have faced mounting challenges since ICE raids began last year. Participating SaMo spots include La Monarca Bakery (1300 Wilshire Blvd.) and Fogo De Chao (1551 Ocean Ave.). https://dinelatinomap.tiiny.site/

Menotti's Coffee Stop Opening: Menotti’s will celebrate opening week with a series of special activations, including free oat milk lattes in partnership with Minor Figures and Hatchet Hall cookies for the first 75 customers on each day of Friday and Saturday, May 15 & 16, 12121 W Olympic Blvd, West LA.menottis.com

Andrew's Grilled Cheese and Wine Night: This event is a twist on their popular Grilled Cheese event - each course is paired with some of our amazing and unusual wines. Friday, May 15, 7p.m., 728 Montana Ave. eventbrite.com/e/andrews-grilled-cheese-and-wine-night-tickets-1987102019632

Five-Course Oceanfront Dinner & Nikka Whisky Pairing: Indulge in an evening at The Lobster on a five-course dinner paired with Nikka Whisky & Spirits. $160/person. 21+ only. Thursday, May 21, 6p.m., 1602 Ocean Ave. resy.com/cities/los-angeles-ca/venues/the-lobster

Newly Opened - ROLLD Sushi: This is the first Australian-inspired grab-and-go hand roll concept on the West Coast. Here’s the format: an uncut hand roll, tightly packed, wrapped in nori and eaten with your hands at the beach, on your lunch break or on-the-go. No chopsticks! All rolls are gluten free, $6.50 each, 3 for $17, or 4 for $21. It opens on May 16 at 1307 Montana Ave. rolldsushi.com

Newly Opened - Pontu: This casual walk-up window is all about Peruvian rotisserie chicken with sides like fries, beans, and beet-topped salad. There’s a surprisingly large patio tucked in back, with walls covered in Peruvian magazines and newspaper clippings. They’re currently open from lunch to 6p.m., with plans to launch an expanded dinner service featuring ceviches and tiraditos soon. 3117 Ocean Park Blvd. theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/reviews/pontu

Santa Monica's Mel's Drive-in celebrates 100 years of Route 66: This NBC4 Video report highlights Mel's role as the endpoint for the cross-country road and its centennial celebration. It’s a fun story to learn about people ring the bell at the restaurant to mark completion of the full drive.

West Side Oyster Club Opening This Summer: The space formerly home to Blue Plate Oysterette in Santa Monica will receive new life this summer. Local entrepreneurs Greg and Yunnie Morena will open new seafood concept West Side Oyster Club at 1355 Ocean Avenue in mid-June, according to a release. https://whatnow.com/los-angeles/restaurants/santa-monica-entrepreneurs-opening-west-side-oyster-club/

Further Afield: California Strawberry Festival (May 16–17): Now settled into its new home at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, this is a massive draw for Westside foodies. Mention the strawberry beer and build-your-own shortcakes—they’re always a hit.

Looking Ahead: MAINopoly Taste of Main Street (5/24); U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship (6/2-5); World Cup Street Parties; Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Sidewalk Sales, EEEEEATSCON, & More!