SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes SO MANY Soulstice, World Cup, Juneteenth & Father's Day Events, and much more!

Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club: The Santa Monica Pier is trading its classic boardwalk aesthetic for high-octane soccer culture with a massive 21+ fan village on the pier deck running Wednesday through Sunday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Beyond giant screens broadcasting daily match action—starting with the U.S. vs. Paraguay opener on June 12—the space features a Hypebeast jersey customization station, interactive skill games, and cold pours at the custom Match Bar. Keep an eye out for celebrity guest drops and live sets from high-profile DJs. Entry is free, but timed RSVPs are mandatory via michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub.

Annenberg Community Beach House Sunset Picnics: Enjoy a Route 66 theme with trivia, crafts and music along with a new Sand & Sea Room Fun activation offering crafts and games for all ages. Thursday, June 18, 3 to 8 p.m. santamonicapier.org/route-66-events/annenberg-community-beach-house-route-66-sunset-picnic

Venice Art Crawl: Experience the eclectic soul of Venice as local galleries, studios, and pop-up spaces open their doors for this quarterly community tradition. This volunteer-run sunset tour celebrates the neighborhood’s historic status as a creative haven, offering everything from large-scale murals and fine art to experimental performance pieces and live music. Thursday, June 18, 6p.m. veniceartcrawl.com

SaMo Juneteenth Gathering: Gather at Christine Emerson Reed Park for sound immersion, live music, an art workshop, and DJ sets by Linafornia and Black Girls Love Vinyl. Friday, June 19, 4 - 8 p.m., 1133 7th St. eventbrite.com/e/a-juneteenth-gathering-tickets-1988970586566

Main St. Summer SOULstice Festival: Main Street shuts down to cars for one massive summer block party featuring live music, Roadhouse Beer Garden, free activations and activities for kids. Santa Monica's new Entertainment Zone allows you to grab your drinks to-go from participating bars and restaurants as you walk the festival. Saturday, June 20, 12-7p.m. mainstreetsm.com/summer-soulstice

34th Annual Juneteenth Celebration: This year’s theme, “A Legacy of Liberation: Honoring our Resistance and Resilience,” represents the past and ongoing fight for equity and justice for Black Americans. Saturday, June 20, 1 - 7p.m., Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave. eventbrite.com/e/the-34th-annual-juneteenth-celebration-tickets-1988887577283

The Venice Fest: This annual Summer Kickoff event transforms Venice Blvd into a vibrant celebration of music, food, art & community with live performances, local vendors, immersive experiences, 21+ social gardens, and a soccer match viewing party at Fatty Mart. ﻿Pet-friendly and community-driven, the festival invites guests to explore, connect, and celebrate the start of summer in Venice. Saturday, June 20, 12 - 8p.m., 12257 Venice Blvd. thevenicefest.com

Goodboybob Coffee “Ollie + Bob n’ Cars: Cars, Coffee, & Dogs”: Enjoy a golden hour evening filled with exotic cars, natural wine, coffee, music, dogs, and community. As the sun sets, stroll through a lineup of standout vehicles, grab a drink, dance with the DJ, and ease into summer. Saturday, June 20, 6:30p.m., 2058 Broadway instagram.com/p/DZc3XiVKvdX/

Cabaret at The Crow: Live theater with singers, magicians, drag and comics. Broadway show tunes meets stand-up comedy. Recommended for 16+. Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m., 2525 Michigan Ave. eventbrite.com/e/cabaret-at-the-crow-tickets-1987872090936

Make Music Day Santa Monica: Join this global summer solstice celebration taking place in 800+ cities worldwide with free live music, performances, and interactive experiences across the city. Sunday, June 21, City-Wide makemusicday.org/santamonica

-->Music Meets the World Cup: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. @ Downtown SaMo Metro Station and Kiss & Ride Parking Lot

-->Play Day, Concert, and Frequencies in Bloom: 4-7 p.m. @ Reed Park, 1130 Lincoln Blvd.

-->Ocean Park Assoc: 1-6 p.m. @ Beach South Lot 5 (the grassy area by the bike path at Ocean Park Blvd.)

-->Midcity Neighbors: 4-8 pm. @ Colorado Center Park (26th/Broadway)

-->NOMA: 5-8p.m. @ Palisades Park (Ocean Ave. between Georgina & San Vicente)

-->Pico Neighborhood: 12 - 4p.m. @ Virginia Ave. Park

“Venice Beach Takeover,” is scheduled for noon on June 21 and will coincide with Go Skateboarding Day, a global celebration observed each year by the skateboarding community. Organizers say the gathering will include demonstrations, community activities and open skating.

Golden Hour at Third Street Promenade: Designed to complement the Pier fan experience with free pre- and post-match activities, Golden Hour features exhibitors, fan experiences, local vendors and more. June 21 (also June 27 and July 10). santamonicacup.com/events/golden-hour

Annenberg Beach House World Cup Fun & Watch Party (Thursday, June 25, 6-9 p.m.): Enjoy a mix of soccer-inspired activities and World Cup-themed arts, crafts, and games for all ages, plus livestreaming of the Türkiye vs. USA and Paraguay vs. Australia matches. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-cup-fun-watch-party-tickets-1988664251309

Danny McBride discussing collection of stories, Thrilling Tales of Modern Men: Stories: An addictive, unpredictable, darkly hilarious collection of stories from Danny McBride—the beloved creator and star of The Righteous Gemstonesand Eastbound & Down. Thursday, June 25, 8pm, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/danny-mcbride/

Cult-Favorite Restaurant La Copine Celebrates Debut Cookbook w/ James Beard Foundation with a Book Signing at Wednesday Farmers Market: Claire and Nikki opened La Copine in 2015, shortly after getting married. What began as an eclectic, “IYKYK” restaurant has grown into a destination beloved by California locals, travelers, and celebrities alike (from Olivia Wilde and Kwame Onwuachi to Patti Smith and Kate Moss). More than a collection of recipes, the cookbook tells their "love-at-first-sight" story and serves as a blueprint for building a life on one’s own terms in the California desert. Wednesday June 24.

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

How to Taste Wine Like a Pro: Join our sommelier and winemaker Amanda Rubin for a fun and interactive evening as they guide you through how to properly taste wine like the pros. Learn how to swirl, sniff, sip, and identify aromas and flavors while gaining insider tips straight from the experts. Whether you’re a longtime wine lover or just getting started, this relaxed and welcoming class is the perfect way to sip, learn, and have fun. Thursday, June 18, 7p.m., AJA Vineyards, 1417 2nd St. eventbrite.com/e/how-to-taste-wine-like-a-pro-tickets-1989725530624

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizzeria Grand Opening: Join the ribbon cutting, live DJ, and special appearances by the Turtles themselves. Cowabunga! Saturday, June 20, 10:30a.m., 1444 Third Street Promenade

Father's Day HABIBI-Q at Orla: Enjoy a family-style feast designed for sharing and built around bold Egyptian-Mediterranean flavors inspired by Chef Michael Mina's heritage. The special menu features Kataifi-wrapped Prawns, Glazed Salmon, Saffron Rice Pilaf, and the centerpiece of the experience: a 12-hour Smoked Short Rib served with HABIBI-Q sauce. Sunday, June 21, 5 – 9:30p.m., 1700 Ocean Ave. sevenrooms.com/reservations/orlabymichaelmina

Father’s Day Steak & Spaghetti Sunday at The Georgian: The menu features a 12 oz. New York Strip steak, where each guest will enjoy housemade garlic bread, Caesar salad, The Georgian’s renowned spaghetti with red sauce, and their choice of dessert. Sunday, June 21, 5 – 9p.m., 1415 Ocean Ave. thegeorgian.com/events/spaghetti-sunday

Father’s Day at Viceroy’s Sugar Palm: Highlights include The Burger-nator featuring three smashed patties, white American cheese, avocado, bacon, truffle aioli, and fries; a fresh Lobster Roll served on a buttered brioche bun with citrus aioli and house-made sriracha chips; and an elevated Surf & Turf with a 10 oz Wagyu Black Opal striploin, grilled harissa Chilean shrimp, truffle fries, coconut peppercorn jus, and chimichurri. Sunday, June 21, 12 - 10p.m. instagram.com/sugarpalmsantamonica

New England Meets the Beach - The Lobster BLT Hits Luke’s: Just in time for peak beach season, Luke’s Lobster is giving their classic rolls a New England-style upgrade with the limited-time launch of the Lobster BLT. The seasonal special layers wild-caught lobster with crispy bacon, bright tomatoes, romaine lettuce, mayo, and a squeeze of lemon, served alongside a bag of chips ($24). 200 Santa Monica Blvd. instagram.com/lukeslobster

Garden of Champions: A Father’s Day Celebration: This Father’s Day, experience the world’s biggest football matches from the edge of the Pacific at Regent Champions Garden. Live international screenings unfold throughout the day alongside elevated match day cuisine featuring award-wining Chef Michael Mina’s signature game day favorites in addition to specialty cocktails, free-flowing craft-beer, premium lounge seating, and family-friendly experiences. Sunday, June 21, 8:30 AM - 8 PM eventbrite.com/e/garden-of-champions-a-fathers-day-celebration-tickets-1989878105981

Stella Artois, San Marzano Tomatoes & Patio del Mar Summer Collab: All three are celebrating 100 years this summer and in honor of 1926, for $19.26 guests can enjoy a Stella Artois and Centennial Flatbread with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, and Basil. hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/patio-del-mar

Further Afield: LACMA Block Party: Big things are happening at LACMA! They’re celebrating the opening of the new David Geffen Galleries with free (!!) entry to the museum and a block party including outdoor exhibits on the iconic courtyards. Festivities include 15 food vendors, live DJ sets and music all day long and an Art Parade featuring more than 1,000 artists presenting mobile sculptures, costumes, and inflatables. Saturday, June 20 lacma.org/event/block-party

More Further Afield: Smorgasburg LA 10-Year Anniversary Celebration: It has officially been a decade since Los Angeles collectively agreed that standing in a scorching parking lot on a Sunday afternoon to pay for premium street food is a top-tier lifestyle choice. To celebrate, the massive weekly food market is throwing a rager that includes a reunion lineup of legendary vendor alumni returning for one day only, hyper-limited anniversary collaboration dishes, live DJs, and a beer garden packed to the brim. Sunday, June 21, 777 S. Alameda St. la.smorgasburg.com/calendar/smorg10year

Looking Ahead: Pier 360 Beach Festival (6/27-28);Main St. July 4th Parade (7/4); COAST Open Streets Festival (7/19); National Night Out (8/4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: SO MANY Soulstice, Juneteenth & Father's Day Events!