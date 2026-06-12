SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes World Cup activations, the Hollywood on the Coast Food Fest, Pride on the Promenade, and much more!

Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club: The Santa Monica Pier is trading its classic boardwalk aesthetic for high-octane soccer culture with a massive 21+ fan village on the pier deck running Wednesday through Sunday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Beyond giant screens broadcasting daily match action—starting with the U.S. vs. Paraguay opener on June 12—the space features a Hypebeast jersey customization station, interactive skill games, and cold pours at the custom Match Bar. Keep an eye out for celebrity guest drops and live sets from high-profile DJs. Entry is free, but timed RSVPs are mandatory via michelobultra.com/pitchsideclub.

World Play Zone at the Metro Station: The E Line Downtown Station Lot is transforming into a family-friendly World Cup activation featuring soccer challenges, skill stations, and interactive play. Weekends, June 11–28 santamonicacup.com/events/junior-junction

Santa Monica USA World Cup Kick Off Celebration: Join the Westside's biggest Football/Soccer watch party & fan fest with large LED screens, DJ, food, drink, beer gardens, activations, contests & giveaways. Friday, June 12, 11a.m. - 9p.m., Santa Monica Place https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-monica-usa-kick-off-celebration-tickets-1988440818014

Golden Hour at Third Street Promenade: Designed to complement the Pier fan experience with free pre- and post-match activities, Golden Hour features exhibitors, fan experiences, local vendors and more. Friday June 12 (also June 21, June 27 and July 10). santamonicacup.com/events/golden-hour

Giant World Cup Themed Sand Sculptures at Mother’s Beach: Discover custom sand sculptures (approximately 4 feet high by 18 feet wide) celebrating iconic LA and coastal themes such as sailboats, surf culture, sea lions, team countries, classic cars, film influences, and a special tribute to America’s 250th anniversary. Each match day will showcase a different sand sculpture. 4101 Admirality Way, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily https://visitmdr.com/annual-events/sand-sculpture-activations-at-mothers-beach

Laverne Cox discussing her memoir, Transcendent: Four-time Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox shares her journey as a transgender woman in Hollywood, confronting childhood trauma, shame, gender identity, her transition, body image issues, her search for romantic love, deep-seated feelings of unworthiness, and ultimately, healing. Friday, June 12, 8pm, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/laverne-cox/

Gay Interrupted: Comedy Show: The Crow hosts a gay comedy show, which is interrupted by a token straight. Recommended for 18 + (material is mature and can be compared to content seen in rated R films). Friday, June 12, 8 p.m., 2525 Michigan Ave. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gay-interrupted-comedy-show-tickets-1986651594398

14th Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta: Two-person teams make waves racing colorful themed cardboard and duct tape yachts across the historic pool. Spectators can attend for free to cheer on the participants. Regatta participants must pre-register, and the fee is $20 per team. Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 PCH santamonica.com/event/cardboard-yacht-regatta-2

Pride on the Promenade: Pride takes over the Promenade with a drag brunch, community booths, games, a Santa Monica Public Library pop-up and Rainbow Storytime and much, much more. Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. santamonica.gov/events/pride-on-the-promenade

Pet Adoptapalooza 2026: Enjoy a live DJ, free food and drinks, games for the kiddos, raffle prizes, giveaways, and complimentary veterinary wellness packages for every pet adopted today. 🎁🐾Saturday, June 13, 1-3p.m. 210 Main St. Venice https://forms.gle/aqFANVURxW7Mayjy9

Santa Monica Block Fest: After the annual Pride on the Promenade celebration, Santa Monica Block Fest will keep the party going with a free, family-friendly Pride and World Cup-themed music festival. What started as a single-block community event is now a city co-produced, multi-stage, full scale production in the Entertainment Zone with pop-up bars, local vendors, and VIP gardens all across three iconic blocks of Third Street Promenade. This volume marks the festival’s first integration of a night market, bringing more than 20 top-tier food and merch vendors into the movement. Saturday, June 13, 5 p.m. - Midnight santamonica.gov/events/santa-monica-block-fest

SaMo Public Library Summer Reading Kickoff Party: It’s the Main Library’s 20th birthday, and you’re invited to the special summer reading party. Celebrate with cupcakes, a magic show by David Skale, balloon twisting, and other fun activities. Learn how to sign up and discover what prizes you can win just for reading! All ages. Saturday, June 13, Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. santamonica.gov/events/4fba215gen1c15t4nk4bt3y0nw/202606131030

My Lawyer is an Angel: The Santa Monica Playhouse Jewish Heritage series presents the world premiere of acclaimed playwright Jerry Mayer’s newest play, My Lawyer is an Angel, a serious comedy that underscores the importance of family and how terribly things can go awry when we place the bottom line at the top of the list. June 13 - Aug. 23, 1211 4th St. santamonicaplayhouse.com/my-lawyer-is-an-angel.html

19th St. Community Farm Opening Block Party: Celebrate the opening of the 19th Street Community Farm and Wellness Garden with a Street Party, complete with music, garden activities, arts & crafts, food trucks and of course, getting your hands dirty and checking out the new garden space. Sunday, June 14, 1 – 5p.m., 2018 19th St. santamonica.gov/events/4z5ta2m1pnt8v1026r3a2wr7c1/202606141300

The Garden Series at Tongva Park: A dedicated wellness sanctuary offering a restorative counterpoint to the busy summer season. This family-friendly event features mindfulness sessions, craft workshops, and signature movement classes hosted by Westside fitness favorites Drenched Pilates and Shefayoga. Sunday, June 14 & July 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. santamonicacup.com/events/the-garden-series

Venice Street Fair: The fair will close 3rd Ave between Rose Ave and Sunset Ave for artists and small businesses. Sunday, June 14, 9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m. instagram.com/theartistfair

Annual Soundwaves Concert Series: Enjoy Dog Star Orchestra Festival of experimental composition. Tuesday, June 16, 7:30p.m., 12424 Wilshire Blvd. soundwavesnewmusic.com

Annenberg Beach House Sunset Picnic - Route 66 Edition: Kick off summer with a special Route 66 theme. Bring your own picnic and enjoy a relaxed night by the ocean and expect live music, ocean views, complimentary s’mores (while supplies last) & board games, featured Route 66–inspired activities including playful races, a community push-pin travel map, and hands-on crafts like designing your own mini car. Thursday, June 18, 5-8p.m., 415 PCH eventbrite.com/e/sunset-picnic-route-66-edition-tickets-1987961278699

Venice Art Crawl: Experience the eclectic soul of Venice as local galleries, studios, and pop-up spaces open their doors for this quarterly community tradition. This volunteer-run sunset tour celebrates the neighborhood’s historic status as a creative haven, offering everything from large-scale murals and fine art to experimental performance pieces and live music. Thursday, June 18, 6p.m. veniceartcrawl.com

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

What to Eat & Drink?

Inaugural Hollywood on the Coast Food & Wine Fest: Conceived as a premier, one-night-only strolling culinary celebration at the intersection of entertainment, culinary artistry, and philanthropy, Hollywood on the Coast Food & Wine will host 750 distinguished guests from across the entertainment industry and Los Angeles’ thriving food and beverage community. Saturday, June 13, 6p.m., Fairmont Miramar, 101 Wilshire Blvd. hollywoodonthecoast.com

The Sunday Table Curry Club: Something new is coming to Chelsea this summer. Once a month on a Sunday evening, we're pulling the long table together on our patio for a three-course shared Indian dinner under the string lights. Good food, good company — and no need to share the menu. Everything comes to the table. Sunday, June 14, 6:30 p.m., 2460 Wilshire Blvd. resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/chelsea/events/sunday-table-curry-club-2026-06-14

Dragon Alley Coffee Grand Opening: Welcome the newest coffee spot to the neighborhood! Join for a ribbon cutting, live DJ, and free tacos and coffee giveaways. Monday, June 15, 9:30a.m., 312 Santa Monica Blvd. instagram.com/dragonalleycoffee

Whistle Pig - From the Farm to The Coast: Some evenings are just dinner. This isn't one of them. The Chelsea Restaurant is teaming up with WhistlePig Whiskey for a five-course dinner led by a WhistlePig brand representative on the Chelsea patio. Five pours. Five courses. One table worth remembering. Wednesday, June 17, 7p.m., 2460 Wilshire Blvd. resy.com/cities/santa-monica-ca/venues/chelsea/events/whistle-pig-from-the-farm-to-the-coast-2026-06-17

How to Taste Wine Like a Pro: Join our sommelier and winemaker Amanda Rubin for a fun and interactive evening as they guide you through how to properly taste wine like the pros. Learn how to swirl, sniff, sip, and identify aromas and flavors while gaining insider tips straight from the experts. Whether you’re a longtime wine lover or just getting started, this relaxed and welcoming class is the perfect way to sip, learn, and have fun. AJA Vineyards, 1417 2nd St., Thursday, Jun 18, 7p.m. eventbrite.com/e/how-to-taste-wine-like-a-pro-tickets-1989725530624

Further Afield: Harry Potter™ Drone Show at Dodger Stadium: Celebrating the franchise’s “25 Years of Magic” anniversary and the launch of their global tour, this experience showcases the future of immersive entertainment through storytelling, music, and drone technology. Saturday, June 13, 6p.m. thedroneartshow.com/los-angeles/harry-potter/

More Further Afield: Fútbol Free Day at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum: The Academy Museum opens its doors to soccer fans of all ages for a free program packed with food, family-friendly activities, and more. Not a follower of fútbol? Museum admission is also free; take a lap around all the installations. Sunday, June 14, academymuseum.org

Looking Ahead: Juneteenth Celebrations (6/19-20); Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20); Venice Fest (6/20); Make Music Day Santa Monica (6/21); Pier 360 Beach Festival (6/27-28);Main St. July 4th Parade (7/4); COAST Open Streets Festival (7/19); National Night Out (8/4)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Soccer, Pride, and Strolling Suppers