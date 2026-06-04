SMDP's Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes a legendary Texas steak challenge on the Pier, a Swedish candy invasion, a popular new burger joint on Montana and Raising Cane’s on 3rd St. Promenade, a high-stakes pickleball tournament for a good cause, and much more!

Route 66 Steak Challenge: The famous 72-ounce steak challenge from Texas' Big Texan Steak Ranch arrives at the Santa Monica Pier as the Big Texan Steak Ranch is taking over Route 66-where brave contenders attempt to devour a massive steak dinner in under one hour on a live stage. Thursday, June 4, 4 - 8p.m., Santa Monica Pier https://www.meetdaisy.co/calendars/see-santa-monica/events/route-66-steak-challenge-texas-meets-santa-monica

Point Break Night Market: Saba Surf is putting on a night market block party featuring local vendors, tattoos, crafts, sweet treats and burritos. Thursday June 4, 6 - 9:30p.m., 12912 Venice Blvd. instagram.com/saba_surf

Free Yoga Every Saturday in June: The Wilshire-Montana Neighborhood Coalition hosts FREE yoga at Reed Park Saturdays at 8:30 a.m., 1133 7th St. wilmont.org

Halfdays’ Beach Volleyball Meet-Up: A ticket includes A ticket includes beach volleyball, post-game snacks and one of the brand's workout sets. 🏐 Saturday, June 6, Annenberg Beach House, 415 PCH instagram.com/p/DYr6DtvEefE/

Marina WELL Rey - a free Health, Wellness & Selfcare Expo: Over 60 local businesses will be offering Free Classes, Talks, Doggy Yoga, Vendors and Entertainment. Saturday, June 6, Coco Beach Sports Bar & Grill, 404 Washington Blvd., Venice eventbrite.com/e/marina-well-rey-health-wellness-self-care-expo-tickets-1985527200305

Unicorn Movie Club X Variety of So Cal Pickleball Tournament: Two local nonprofits team up for a lively double-elimination pickleball tournament welcoming all skill levels. Enjoy lunch, an open bar, and a high-energy atmosphere, with all proceeds benefiting SoCal children and families. Saturday, June 6, 3p.m., Santa Monica Pickleball Center, 1330 4th St. santamonicapickleballcenter.com

Penmar Wine Mixer: Enjoy a Step Brothers-inspired afternoon featuring over 50 wines from 15+ participating wineries, live DJ sets, sunshine, and Venice vibes. Saturday, June 6, 3p.m., 1233 Rose Ave.tickets.thepenmar.com/e/penmar-wine-mixer

Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation Fundraiser (Saturday June 6, 12 - 3pm): The fundraiser is a fun afternoon to help the animals at the Santa Monica animal shelter. For a small donation you could win prizes in the raffle and bid on unique experiences in the silent auction. There will be face painting, balloon animals, burgers, the Santa Monica Police Department's Mounted Unit and more. @ 1640 9th St. smasf.org

Saturdays at Seven Secret House Show: Expect a secret Venice Beach location, local musicians, complimentary drinks, and the kind of intimate concert experience that’s hard to find anywhere else in LA. Saturday, June 6, 7p.m., Venice instagram.com/saturdaysatseven

Self-Guided Coastal Crossroads Tour: Celebrate Nick Gabaldon Day and Juneteenth at the debut of the Coastal Crossroads Tour, an exploration of Santa Monica’s coastal landmarks, public art, cultural sites, and Black history. For the inaugural event, four sites related to Santa Monica’s Black experience will be docented by esteemed historian Dr. Alison Rose Jefferson and her team of storytellers. The full self-guided tour with all 20 stops will go live on Sunday, June 7, 1p.m. givecloud.co/coastalcrossroads

World Play Zone at the Metro Station: A family-friendly World Cup activation featuring soccer challenges, skill stations, and interactive play. Weekends, June 11–28, SaMo E Line Downtown Station Lot santamonicacup.com/events/junior-junction

ONGOING: Museum of Illusions; The CUBE VR; Splatter Studio;

Raising Cane’s Grand Opening on June 10

What to Eat & Drink?

Free Lobster for a Year? Luke’s Lobster Launching In-Shack Exclusive Mystery Grab Bags: On June 4 and 5 with mystery grab bags! Diners who spend $25 or more can walk away with merch prizes including a grand prize of free lobster rolls for a year! 200 Santa Monica Blvd. lukeslobster.com/pages/lucky-lobster

Tercero Winemaker dinner at Orto: Enjoy a four course dinner featuring Tercero Wines from Los Olivos presented by the winemaker. Thursday, June 4, 7p.m., 502 Santa Monica Blvd. opentable.com/r/orto-santa-monica

An Evening with Vega-Sicilia Winery: Join a tasting experience featuring the legendary wines of Tempos Vega-Sicilia, including Spain’s iconic Único alongside elegant white selections from their renowned Tokaj estate, Oremus. Guests will enjoy a curated lineup accompanied by cheeses, charcuterie, and seasonal small bites. $150. Thursday, June 4, Wally's, 214 Wilshire Blvd. opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1020850&restref=1020850&experienceId=720007

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, June 5, starting at 5p.m. abbotkinneyblvd.com

New Dog Menu Launch Event at Fig Tree: Celebrate the launch of a new pup menu with free house-made dog biscuits, rescue pup meet-and-greets, and the chance to meet adoptable dogs from Wags & Walks. 🐶 Friday, June 5, 3–5p.m., 431 Ocean Front Walk, Venice instagram.com/figtreevenice

Árbowl Supper Club at Our Place - Homestyle: Enjoy a 5-course pop-up dining experience in support of real people looking for new friends and social connections. Each course will be a re-imagination of meaningful home cooked dishes from our Arbowl team members childhoods, spanning 5 different cultures across the meal. Saturday, Jun 6, 7:15p.m. https://posh.vip/e/rbowl-supper-club-at-our-place-homestyle

Win-Dow on Montana Grand Opening (June 9): The wildly popular smashburger concept continues its Westside expansion with a Montana Avenue location. Launch week includes a variety of daily specials including a free burger with any purchase on opening day. 930 Montana Ave. instagram.com/thewindow.la

Jeremy Renner + Kym Renner + Junior Cookies ❤️ A Cookie With a Purpose: The limited Renner Crunch Cookie is a buttery cookie with milk chocolate, marshmallow crunch loaded with potato chips, pretzels, and cornflakes, and topped with rainbow sprinkles. $5 from each 4-pack will be donated to support Camp RennerVation, helping provide summer camp experiences for children in foster care and at-risk youth. 2726 Main St. juniorcookies.com

Kändi Now Open: Swedish candy has become a social-media phenomenon in the U.S., with specialty imports drawing long lines in cities across the country. The playful candy shop bringing the sweet taste of Sweden to Santa Monica, has officially opened its doors. Kändi offers a curated selection of unique Scandinavian treats, including tangy sour candies, fluffy marshmallows, rich chocolates and other favorites you won’t typically find in the U.S. 1230 Montana Ave. instagram.com/swedishkandi/

Raising Cane’s Grand Opening: Stay tuned for news on this because it appears to be ready to open VERY soon! I expect it in the next 2 weeks. instagram.com/raisingcanes

Further Afield: U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship: ⛳For the first time in history, the U.S. Women’s Open is being played at Riviera Country Club on the Westside, bringing elite professional golf and international attention to the region. Expect four days of top-tier competition, celebrity sightings, and fan events tied to one of golf’s major championships. June 4 – 7, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA https://www.santamonica.com/global-events/

More Further Afield: Uncorked LA @ California Science Center: More than 100 wines, after-hours access to museum exhibits, DJs and food trucks make this one of the more unique summer tasting events in Los Angeles. 🍷 Saturday, June 6, 7 - 11p.m. eventbrite.com/e/uncorked-la-tickets-1984498164431

Looking Ahead: World Cup Street Parties; Santa Monica Block Fest IV (6/13); Hollywood on the Coast Food & Wine Fest (6/13); Juneteenth Celebrations (6/19-20); Main St. Summer SOULStice Festival (6/20); Venice Fest (6/20); Make Music Day Santa Monica (6/21); Pier 360 Beach Festival (6/27-28);Main St. July 4th Parade (7/4); COAST Open Streets Festival (7/19)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com. Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: Summer Starts with Steaks, Sweets and Sports