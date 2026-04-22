The Bay Foundation will host a series of guided tours of the growing beach dunes along Santa Monica Beach throughout April in celebration of Earth Month, the local nonprofit announced.

The 30-minute walking tours will be held Wednesdays and Saturdays, with departure times at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Bay Foundation naturalists will lead participants through the developing dunes near the Annenberg Community Beach House, covering the importance of dune ecosystems, native plants and wildlife, and ongoing restoration activities.

The foundation established its first dune restoration site in 2016, covering approximately three acres near the Annenberg House. A second phase added five acres in 2024. A third phase now underway will nearly double the area under active restoration, expanding coverage to roughly 30 acres of Santa Monica Beach.

The Santa Monica Beach Dunes serve as natural defenses against sea-level rise, enhance wildlife habitat and improve the appearance of the developed coastline.

The restoration initiative is funded through the Santa Monica Bay Coastal Habitat Restoration Program, approved by the California Legislature and managed by the State Coastal Conservancy. Approximately $3.5 million has been allocated to support the establishment, maintenance and monitoring of restored dunes.

Tours and volunteer restoration events are listed at santamonicabay.org/events.

Edited by SMDP Staff