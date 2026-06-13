Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced the return of the Beach Bus program for summer 2026, offering affordable round-trip transportation from more foothill communities in the Fifth District to Santa Monica Beach through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Round-trip fares are $3 for adults and children. Seniors 60 and older with valid identification and persons with disabilities pay $1.50. Exact fare is required. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at www.LAGoBus.com up to 10 days in advance, no later than 10 a.m. the day before travel.

"With the Beach Bus, families from across Los Angeles County can affordably access cooler weather and one of our region's most precious resources," Barger said.

Three routes are available, with full schedules and route details available online:

The Charter Oak/Duarte Route runs Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 23, with pickups starting at 9 a.m. and a return departure from the Santa Monica Pier parking lot at 3:30 p.m.

The La Crescenta/La Cañada Flintridge Route operates Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning June 9, with pickups starting at 9:15 a.m. and a 3:30 p.m. return.

The Altadena Route runs Thursdays and Saturdays beginning June 11, with pickups starting at 9:15 a.m. and a 3:30 p.m. return from Santa Monica Beach.

For questions, call (626) 458-3909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. For additional information, visit www.LAGoBus.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff