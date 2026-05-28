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Big Blue Bus Offers Free Rides on Primary Election Day

By Maaz Alin
Big Blue Bus transit vehicle in Santa Monica offering free rides on Primary Election Day June 2
Free: Big Blue Bus offers free rides on June 2 for Primary Election Day. (Courtesy image)
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Big Blue Bus will offer free rides system-wide on Tuesday, June 2, for Primary Election Day to make it easier for residents to get to the polls.

As part of its commitment to connecting riders to essential destinations, the transit agency said it is helping voters travel safely, conveniently and affordably to cast their ballots.

Riders can roll to the polls in three easy steps. First, voters should make sure they are registered before Election Day. Registration is available online, by mail or in person. Second, voters should locate their assigned polling place or nearby vote center. Third, riders can plan their free trip to the polls by visiting bigbluebus.com.

For additional help planning a trip to the polls, call Customer Service at 310-451-5444.

Edited by SMDP Staff

Tags: Transportation Santa Monica
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Maaz Alin

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