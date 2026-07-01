Big Blue Bus will operate a normal weekend schedule on Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Blue: The Transit Store and Customer Service will be closed Friday, July 3, and normal hours will resume Monday, July 6.

Riders should note that Routes 1, 2, 3, 8 and 18 may be on detour because of multiple Independence Day events, with some missed and alternate stops. More information is available at the Big Blue Bus alerts page.

For UCLA riders, the Hilgard Terminal will be closed Friday, July 3. Routes 1, 2 and 8 will serve C.E.Y./P2 instead.

Toward UCLA, those routes will end service at C.E.Y./P2 because of the terminal closure. The following stops will be missed: northbound Westwood Boulevard at Le Conte Avenue; eastbound Le Conte Avenue at Tiverton Drive; northbound Hilgard Avenue at Manning Avenue and Westholme Avenue; and the Hilgard Terminal.

Riders heading to UCLA should use these alternate stops: northbound Westwood Boulevard at Weyburn Avenue; northbound Westwood Plaza at the Jules Stein Eye Center; and C.E.Y./P2.

Toward Santa Monica, service on Routes 1, 2 and 8 will begin at C.E.Y./P2 because of the closure. Riders may also board at the alternate stop on southbound Hilgard Avenue at Westholme Avenue.

Edited by SMDP Staff