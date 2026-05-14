Bosch Wiper Blades announced a three-year, $30,000 grant program through the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership to support independent automotive and repair shops along historic Route 66.

The announcement coincides with the completion of the Bosch Impressive Innovation Centennial Road Trip, which featured YouTubers Engineering Explained and Gears and Gasoline and marked the 100th anniversary of both Route 66 and Bosch's introduction of the electric windshield wiper.

The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership will begin accepting grant applications from independent automotive and repair shops this summer and will award five $2,000 grants for qualifying businesses. Funds can be used to revitalize facilities — from service bay restorations and diagnostic tool upgrades to advanced technician training — or to restore automotive business signage to ensure shops remain visible icons along Route 66.

The Road Ahead Partnership's mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national icon and international destination through collaborative partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education and economic development.

"As we mark the Centennial, our mission is to turn this moment of celebration into a moment of investment — supporting the people and places that will keep this historic highway alive for the next 100 years," said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership. "By strengthening the shops that maintain vehicle performance and the signs that guide the way, Bosch Wiper Blades and the Road Ahead Partnership are reinforcing a shared commitment to driver confidence and safety. In other words, together we're leveraging 100 years of history to build the next 100 years of opportunity."

Scott Sullivan, Bosch Senior Marketing Team Lead, said independent automotive and repair shops have served as a lifeline for Route 66 travelers for a century.

"The Impressive Innovation Centennial Road Trip has given us the opportunity to not only look back, but also to join forces with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership to renew our commitment to keeping drivers safe for all the miles ahead," Sullivan said.

Established in 2016 with support from the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership works through promotion, preservation, research, education and economic development.

For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff