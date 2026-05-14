Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.

Members of the Cougars Patrol from Boy Scout Troop 223 recently volunteered at The People Concern in Santa Monica.

Scout members said one of the most important parts of Scouting is giving back to the community through service. Scouts are taught the value of doing a "Good Turn" daily, helping others without expecting anything in return. The local troop stays active in community service projects throughout the year, and Patrol Leader Asher Lord said he wanted to organize a meaningful Good Turn trip that would allow the patrol to make a real impact while learning more about challenges facing people in the community.

When the scouts first reached out about volunteering, People Concern staffer Ryan Daniels helped make it happen. When they arrived, he gave them a tour of the facility and explained the organization's mission. The People Concern supports individuals experiencing homelessness through services including housing assistance, mental health care and job programs.

Before their visit, the patrol collected donations including towels, toiletries and clothing to contribute to the organization. Lord said it felt good knowing they could help even before they arrived. Organizing the donation drive also showed how scouts can work together as a team to support those in need.

After the tour, the scouts served lunch, helping set up, handing out meals and greeting people as they came through. At first, some were unsure what to expect, but they quickly realized how much something as simple as a warm meal and a friendly smile can mean.

What stood out most was the sense of respect and dignity with which everyone was treated — not just giving out food, but making people feel seen and valued.

Lord said as patrol leader, he was proud to help organize the Good Turn trip and hoped it inspired scouts to continue serving their community.