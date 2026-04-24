Inside a Santa Monica coffee gathering this Sunday hosted by Joanna Elliott, Brian Goldsmith, running for California State Senate District 24, is choosing proximity with coffee talks to understand the community needs. The setting reflects a campaign grounded less in optics and more in presence, at a moment when both Santa Monica and the state are navigating a period of real consequence.

Behind the intimacy of the gathering is a broader argument that California is at an inflection point, and that leadership both locally and in Sacramento, must meet it with urgency, clarity, and accountability.

Goldsmith’s campaign is rooted on the Westside, but his focus is statewide. He sees communities like Santa Monica not as isolated challenges, but as indicators of broader systemic issues where public safety, economic vitality, and quality of life intersect. What happens here, he argues, reflects what is happening across California. “There is a disconnect between what people are experiencing on the ground, and what’s happening at the state level,” Goldsmith said. “My goal is to close that gap.”

For the three communities most directly impacted by the region’s recent wildfires Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, Goldsmith is positioning himself as a zealous advocate in Sacramento across a range of issue areas tied to recovery.

First and foremost is safety. From natural disasters to everyday public safety, his stance is direct as people should not have to pay for private security to feel safe. That expectation, he argues, is fundamental to how government should function. “There is a basic contract between government and the people it serves - right now, too many communities feel like that contract has been broken,” he said.

He also points to a broader failure of coordination, "a vacuum" where no single entity is responsible for aligning communication, resources, and execution in the aftermath of disaster. Closing that gap, he believes, is essential not just for rebuilding homes, but for restoring trust.

Goldsmith frames affordability as a defining issue for the state’s future. Even families who established roots decades ago are now questioning whether the next generation will be able to stay. The question is no longer just about buying a home, but about whether California can still offer a pathway to upward mobility. “We used to be a place people came to build a life,” he said. “Now too many are leaving for Nevada or Arizona because they can’t find opportunity here.”

His perspective is informed by experience in journalism and the private sector, where he saw firsthand how difficult it can be to start and sustain a business in California. Fees, regulations, and taxes, he argues, are not theoretical; they shape whether new enterprises succeed or fail.

While he supports local efforts like streamlining permitting, he believes Sacramento must go further, reducing barriers for small businesses, supporting first job pathways, and ensuring that larger employers remain in California rather than relocating elsewhere.

On education, Goldsmith is focused on outcomes as he is raising his children through the educatinoal system. California’s K through 12 system, he notes, is underperforming in key areas like third grade reading and math; a trend he sees as symptomatic of a broader issue, measuring effort rather than results. “We’ve spent millions and passed countless bills, but if we’re not seeing improvement, we have to change how we measure success,” he added.

For Goldsmith, restoring the strength of public education is central to restoring the California promise, particularly in communities like Santa Monica, where education has long been part of the foundation for stability and growth.

Goldsmith does not present himself as a traditional politician. Running for office, he says, “wasn’t on my bingo card,” but he sees the current moment shaped by natural disasters, economic pressure, and a sense that Sacramento has failed to address critical issues, as one that requires a different kind of leadership.

Raised in West Los Angeles and now raising his own family here, he frames his candidacy as grounded in lived experience. In a field he describes as too often comfortable with the status quo, he positions himself as focused on progress, not promises.

He points to State Senator Ben Allen as an example of effective leadership, someone who has delivered for coastal communities and prepared for the impacts of climate change; and argues that the next chapter requires the same level of focus and effectiveness.

At the core of Goldsmith’s campaign is a belief in coalition building. At a time of increasing division from anti-Asian hate to rising antisemitism to tensions around immigration enforcement, he is clear in his stance, and an unambiguous advocate against hate in all forms, and a supporter of policies that protect communities.

For him, the work in Sacramento is not just about legislation; it is about finding common ground and building alignment across constituencies to move issues forward. Goldsmith sees economic development as an area where local and state leadership must be closely aligned.

In Santa Monica, challenges around public safety and economic recovery are directly tied to whether businesses return and communities feel vibrant again. He points to the city’s ongoing efforts under Santa Monica City Manager Oliver Chi as encouraging, but believes the state must actively support those initiatives.

Looking ahead to global sporting events from the World Cup to LA28, Goldsmith sees an opportunity to connect global visibility with local economic impact, but he is equally clear that California cannot afford to overlook the industries that already sustain its economy. “A lot of people on the Westside work in this industry, and we’re in a battle with 49 other states,” he said.

Goldsmith is a strong advocate for expanding California’s film and television tax credit, lifting caps and extending incentives to both above the line and below the line costs to keep production and jobs in state. His campaign is built on leadership that begins with listening, and policy must reflect lived experience, and change, whether in Santa Monica or Sacramento, starts with showing up and results driven to help move California forward.