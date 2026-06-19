Burglar Enters Occupied 19th Street Home, Steals $2,300 in Belongings

A residential burglary was reported in the 1200 block of 19th Street after a suspect entered an occupied Santa Monica home through a rear window and stole approximately $2,300 worth of personal items, police said.

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The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. June 11 and 4 a.m. June 12. Officers responded to the residence the morning of June 12 after the victim discovered items missing from inside the home.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect entered through a rear window while occupants were asleep inside. Surveillance footage from inside the home captured the suspect entering and searching through the residence. Among the items reported stolen were a purse, wallet, car key, charging cords and mail.

The suspect is described as a male between 30 and 49 years old, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build, a black goatee and tattoos on the left side of his neck. He was wearing gloves, a hat, a long-sleeve shirt or sweater, and baggy or dark-colored pants.

SMPD forensic personnel processed the scene. The investigation remains active.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the burglary is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491. Those with surveillance video from the area during the listed time frame are also encouraged to contact investigators.