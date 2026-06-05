CAKE PICNIC, a global cake-sharing event, returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, June 6, at Tongva Park in Santa Monica, with two sessions: a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 2 to 4 p.m., each featuring 400 cakes.

Participants must bring a whole homemade cake to attend. Bakers of all levels are welcome, from home cooks to professional pastry chefs. A dedicated vegan and gluten-free section will be available. Upon arrival, cakes are placed on a shared table, and participants spend the session cutting, trading and sampling one another's creations.

Los Angeles was among the earliest stops on the CAKE PICNIC tour, and the city's entries have included cakes incorporating fig leaves, mushroom decorations and multi-foot-long constructions.

"The cakes here push boundaries in the best way — you taste something new, and you feel like you're tasting a whole idea," said founder Elisa Sunga. "It's farm-to-cake, it's art, and it's so LA."

The event is private; all guests must bring a whole cake and reserve a ticket in advance.

Edited by SMDP Staff