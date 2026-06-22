The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Palisades Charter High School graduate Anahi Plazola through its annual College Scholarship Program, the foundation announced June 17.

Plazola plans to study physics at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the fall. The program recognizes students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership and a strong commitment to serving their communities.

"Each year, we're inspired by the drive and purpose these students bring to their education and their communities," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "They're not only pursuing their own goals, but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We're proud to support their continued success and the positive impact they will have in the years ahead."

Plazola was among 20 students recognized in the 2026 scholarship class, with recipients coming from communities across Southern California including Los Angeles, Torrance, Carson, Burbank, Culver City, San Pedro, Valencia and Van Nuys.

The foundation's annual College Scholarship Program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the program began, more than $485,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and Ventura counties.

The California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, more than 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union funds all administrative costs of the foundation, allowing it to return 100% of donations to community programs.

More information and tax-deductible donations are available at ccu.com/foundation.

Edited by SMDP Staff