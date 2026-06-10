The California Restaurant Foundation has launched the sixth annual Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund, making $1.28 million in grants available to independent restaurants and commercial caterers across California.

Beginning June 1 through June 30, eligible operators can apply for $5,000 grants to help strengthen their businesses, support staff and navigate ongoing industry challenges. Grant recipients will be announced the week of Aug. 23.

The fund is supported by The PG&E Corporation Foundation and SoCalGas. Since its 2021 launch, the program has delivered more than $11 million to 2,087 independent restaurant operators and caterers across 50 California counties.

"The Resilience Fund has evolved into a powerful engine for growth and stability within California's restaurant community," said Alycia Harshfield, president of CRF. "As the industry continues to navigate new pressures, this fund remains a critical resource for helping independent restaurants adapt, grow and thrive."

Over five years, 31% of grants have gone toward equipment upgrades, 21% toward employee training and retention, and additional funding has addressed COVID-19 impacts (15%), natural disasters including recent Los Angeles fires (12%), technology upgrades (9%) and industry disruptions such as the Hollywood strikes (8%). Ninety percent of recipients are single-unit operators averaging 10 years in business, collectively employing more than 26,500 people statewide.

The PG&E Foundation has contributed nearly $5.6 million to date, supporting nearly 900 Northern and Central California restaurants.

"The success of our local restaurants strengthens our local economies and communities," said Carla Peterman, president of PG&E Corporation.

To qualify, applicants must be PG&E or SoCalGas customers, operate in California, have one to five locations, and report annual revenue of up to $3 million at the location seeking funding. Restaurants must currently be open and have operated for at least one full year. Previous recipients may apply for a different location or concept. Food businesses expanding into brick-and-mortar locations are also eligible.

To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, visit https://restaurantscare.org/resilience. For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, visit www.calrestfoundation.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff