Caltrans Announces Overnight Lane Reductions Along I-405 Through the Sepulveda Pass for Pavement Rehabilitation Project

Caltrans will reduce lanes and close ramps along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass overnight the week of June 22 for K-rail installation and survey work.

Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26. No closures are scheduled between 5 a.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday due to a World Cup construction moratorium affecting I-405 between Lakewood Boulevard and U.S. 101.

Speed limits in certain southbound I-405 sections will be reduced to 55 mph due to ongoing paving work.

The following closures are in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., June 22–26, except during the Thursday moratorium:

Up to one lane closed on northbound I-405 from Wilshire Boulevard to Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive closed

Up to one lane closed on northbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard

Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to northbound I-405 closed

Up to one lane closed on northbound I-405 between Sepulveda Boulevard and Victory Boulevard

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to northbound Burbank Boulevard closed

Up to one lane closed on southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Up to two lanes closed on southbound I-405 between Victory Boulevard and U.S. 101

Up to four lanes closed on southbound I-405 between U.S. 101 and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

The work is part of the $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between Van Nuys and Westwood, which aims to improve safety, mobility and pavement longevity along the corridor.

Schedules are subject to change due to weather or operational conditions. Nearby residents and businesses may experience noise, vibrations and dust. Current road conditions are available at Caltrans' Quickmap website.