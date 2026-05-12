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Car chase ends with arrest near St. John's hospital

By Matthew Hall
Car chase ends with arrest near St. John's hospital
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A suspect has been arrested in Santa Monica after a brief police chase that originated in Los Angeles.

Calls came into the Los Angeles Police Department this morning for a stolen vehicle heading towards Santa Monica on Santa Monica Blvd. The suspect abandoned the vehicle near St. John’s hospital at about 11:30 a.m. and was arrested with the aid of Santa Monica Police officers at about 11:50 a.m. 

The nearby McKinley Elementary school was placed on a lockdown while officers searched the area.

Tags: Crime
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Matthew Hall

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