Car chase ends with arrest near St. John's hospital

A suspect has been arrested in Santa Monica after a brief police chase that originated in Los Angeles.

Calls came into the Los Angeles Police Department this morning for a stolen vehicle heading towards Santa Monica on Santa Monica Blvd. The suspect abandoned the vehicle near St. John’s hospital at about 11:30 a.m. and was arrested with the aid of Santa Monica Police officers at about 11:50 a.m.

The nearby McKinley Elementary school was placed on a lockdown while officers searched the area.