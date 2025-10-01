Care Bears Movie 40th Anniversary Screening to Benefit Wildfire-Affected Animation Workers

A charity screening of "The Care Bears Movie" will celebrate the animated classic's 40th anniversary while supporting California wildfire victims and indie animation professionals.

Saturday Morning Cartoons United will host the event Saturday, Oct. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at American Cinematheque's historic Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with the screening starting at 2:30 p.m.

The afternoon will feature a post-film panel hosted by voice actor Eric Bauza with director Arna Selznick, original cast member Cree Summer and YouTube personality Andre Meadows. The program also includes a screening of "Nimbus," a 2022 animated short by Rémy Poisson, plus a pop-up shop featuring merchandise from nostalgia brand Cakeworthy.

Proceeds will support AnimAID, which assists animation professionals affected by California wildfires, and Legends Animated, a nonprofit promoting independent animation and community initiatives including the global 24 HOURS Animation Contest for Students.

The event marks the soft launch of Saturday Morning Cartoons United, a new brand by Los Angeles creative agency Sweet Streets dedicated to celebrating classic animation through nonprofit experiences.

American Cinematheque partnered with Cloudco Entertainment, owner of the Care Bears brand, to present the screening at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave.

Tickets are available at www.americancinematheque.com. Updates are posted at cartoonsunited.com and on social media @cartoonsunited.

Edited by SMDP Staff