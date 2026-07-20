Celebratory weekend ends with murder by the Pier

A man was shot and killed early Monday in a parking lot near the Santa Monica Pier, police said, capping a weekend that drew the city's largest crowds in recent memory.

Santa Monica police officers responded at about 12:32 a.m. Monday to a report of a possible shooting in Parking Lot 1 North, located at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway. Officers arriving at the scene found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates a physical altercation broke out between two groups shortly before the shooting, police said. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No suspect information was available Monday, and the suspect or suspects remain outstanding. Santa Monica police detectives are actively investigating.

Video from ABC7 showed officers investigating the scene in the early morning hours following the killing.

No further details about the incident had been released as of Monday morning.

The shooting came at the close of one of Santa Monica's busiest weekends in recent memory. The city hosted an open streets festival in downtown alongside large public watch parties for the World Cup final. Thousands of visitors flooded the downtown area ahead of the match's noon kickoff, and while many crammed roadways trying to leave after the game, large crowds persisted through the rest of the day.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.