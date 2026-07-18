More than 50 civic, business and community leaders gathered for the inaugural Community Collective Builders Breakfast at 1212 Santa Monica on the Third Street Promenade, focusing on partnerships, downtown revitalization and Santa Monica's global future.

The monthly breakfast series aims to position Santa Monica to capitalize on upcoming global sporting events, bringing together leaders from government, business, design, development, tourism, construction, culture and community organizations to strengthen the local economy and activate public spaces beyond the Games.

Santa Monica City Councilmember Dan Hall opened the program and joined a panel with city Economic Development Manager Jennifer Taylor, Santa Monica Block Fest producer Peter Trinh and Ryan Bowling, CEO of Local Action Marketing.

The discussion tied momentum from recent World Cup activations to downtown revitalization, economic development, international partnerships, mobility infrastructure and the continuing recovery from the Palisades and Eaton fires.

A central theme emerged: Santa Monica is shifting from "managing decline" to "betting on itself." "We have two years of opportunity where the eyes of the world are on us," said Hall, a West Point graduate and Army veteran elected in 2024. "This is an opportunity that we can leverage to show the world that Santa Monica is not doing business like it used to."

Hall said city leadership is working to replace a historically restrictive culture at City Hall with one centered on collaboration and transparency. "How do we get to yes?" he asked. "How do we activate and use the amazing potential that this community has?"

He acknowledged ongoing challenges — retail vacancies, public perception issues, declining domestic overnight tourism and lingering effects of the pandemic and wildfires — but pointed to targeted investment and data-driven governance as evidence of progress. He cited city data showing Part One crime down 12.5%, while prosecution conviction rates have risen from about 65% to more than 80%.

That transformation has become visible downtown, where World Cup viewing parties, cultural programming, wellness events and Block Fest have drawn thousands of residents and visitors back to the Promenade.

Taylor said the World Cup tested how well city departments, event producers and businesses can collaborate on large-scale events. "It's really helped us test what we can do and continue to move the boundaries around really big events," she said.

She said the city's economic development team is working with representatives from about 17 countries exploring hospitality houses, cultural programming and brand activations tied to the 2028 Olympics. Because Santa Monica is not an official Olympic venue, she said, the city has more flexibility to serve as a hospitality and cultural destination. Potential activations include a French hospitality house at the Annenberg Community Beach House and a House of Switzerland at the Camera Obscura building in Palisades Park. "We want countries investing here and our businesses and residents benefiting long after the Games," Taylor said.

Bowling said the opportunity extends beyond sports. "This is more than a business moment — it's a pop-culture moment and an opportunity to amplify a message across Southern California, the United States and globally," he said. His firm connects international governments, sporting organizations and global brands with local communities across Southern California. With more than 200 countries expected to engage in the region ahead of the 2028 Games, he said opportunities exist in tourism, trade, diplomacy, investment and cultural exchange. "Don't be late to the Games — start building those relationships now," he said, adding that hundreds of Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be seeking community partnerships before 2028.

Trinh said long-term success depends on creating memorable experiences rather than marketing campaigns. "Cities don't build brands through slogans — they build them through experiences, through safety, through hospitality, through great programming and vibrant public spaces," he said. He described Santa Monica as a city rediscovering its identity through food, culture, entertainment and outdoor experiences. "The city is cool. We just need to remind everyone that the city is cool," he said, adding that the city's future depends on consistent year-round programming, not just marquee events.

That strategy is being supported through the city's newly established Major Events Team, which Taylor said is coordinating programming across city departments, Downtown Santa Monica Inc., the Pier, event producers and community partners. The city also plans to expand wellness programming, farmers market partnerships and smaller "surprise-and-delight" experiences downtown, at the beach and in public parks.

Hall also pointed to the newly announced Ocean Way Festival, produced by Goldenvoice, as another chance to boost hotel stays, support restaurants and retailers, and strengthen Santa Monica's reputation as a cultural destination.

Audience discussion touched on housing, bicycle infrastructure, school safety, downtown revitalization and plans to transform the 192-acre Santa Monica Airport property into a regional arts, culture and recreation destination.

Attendees included Downtown Santa Monica Inc. CEO Debbie Lee, Gensler Managing Director Kelly Farrell, PacQuest CEO and founder Fred Cordova, Every Fire Survivors Network founder Joy Chen, Santa Monica Arts Commission Chair Susan Jain, James Cummings of London & Partners and Shawmut Design and Construction Executive Vice President Greg Skalaski.

The optimism was tempered by reminders that rebuilding neighboring communities remains urgent. Chen said her network now represents more than 10,000 fire survivors and continues pushing for insurance accountability. "Our purpose is not anti-industry. It is pro-market integrity," she said, inviting attendees to an Aug. 22 survivor and ally pickleball festival. "This recovery will take all of us."

The next Community Collective Builders Breakfast is set for Sept. 14 at 1212 Santa Monica, where organizers plan to introduce sector-focused working sessions on development, design, government, tourism, mobility, culture, business and community impact.