Cooley LLP has been selected as an official legal services provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA, the firm announced July 15.

Under the three-year partnership, Cooley will provide a full suite of legal services to LA28, supporting corporate and litigation matters as the organization prepares to host the Games in Los Angeles in 2028. The firm's work will span LA28's legal needs, helping navigate the commercial, operational and regulatory complexities of delivering a global event. The partnership will also create opportunities for Cooley to provide pro bono legal support.

"We are honored to partner with LA28 in bringing the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles," said Rachel Proffitt, CEO of Cooley. "There is an extraordinary energy and purpose behind building an event of this scale — one that unites athletes, fans and communities around the world. At Cooley, we are proud to contribute to that effort, drawing on our experience supporting some of the most dynamic companies, leagues and emerging platforms in sports."

Cooley has advised teams, leagues, investors and media platforms across the sports landscape. Through its Sports+ offering, the firm handles matters from transactions and financings to intellectual property, regulatory compliance and dispute resolution.

"The LA28 Games will set a new standard for what a home Games can be — and having the right partners in place is how we get there," said Elisabeth Frienberg, chief legal officer of LA28. "We're excited to work with Cooley as an Official Legal Services Provider, leveraging their experience and strategic insight to help deliver a Games that reflects the spirit, creativity and innovation of Los Angeles."

LA28 will bring the Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 athletes. Los Angeles will become the third city to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will host its first Paralympic Games. The independently funded nonprofit has said the Games will be the first since 1948 to build no new permanent infrastructure.

Edited by SMDP Staff