Don R. McCowan passed peacefully at home in his native Santa Monica, California on Sunday, April 12, 2026, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. Don was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Don was born on July 17, 1946 in Santa Monica to Hazel and Jack McCowan. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1964. He was drafted into the United States Military during the Vietnam War, deployed to Okinawa, and served as an Air Force MP. Following the war, Don returned to Santa Monica, where he attended Santa Monica College and later California State University, Northridge, where he would meet his wife, Annamarie. Don worked as a bookkeeper before joining the United States Postal Service in 1985. He spent 23 years with the USPS until his retirement in 2008.

Don’s true passions were his family and the many years he dedicated to coaching his children’s sports, helping out at Troop 2 Boy Scout camps and volunteering and engaging in activities at his parish church, St. Monica.

From 2008 to 2014, Don relished his retirement and being personal chauffeur to his wife and son Justin, until Justin’s untimely passing in 2014. Don’s greatest joys were fishing with friends on Thursdays and being there for his family. Although health challenges from Multiple Myeloma and Parkinson’s impacted his final years, Don still created memorable moments with his children and grandchildren. Whether he was listening to his favorite oldies, telling epic tales of his childhood escapades, surprising the room with unexpected Pictionary wins, or simply flashing that million-dollar smile, Don’s warmth and larger-than-life charm will be missed by the many friends and family lucky enough to have known him.

Don is predeceased by his son Justin McCowan (9/18/14) and is survived by his wife, Annamarie McCowan, his children, Don McCowan, Kristin McCowan Decall, Jonathan McCowan, and Joseph McCowan, and Felisha McCowan from a prior marriage. He is also survived by his daughters-in-law, Cynthia Neese McCowan and Emily Greenfield McCowan, his son-in-law, Albert Decall, and his grandchildren, Talon McCowan, Sophie McCowan, River McCowan, Charlotte McCowan, Skylar McCowan, Justin Decall and Brooklyn Decall.

In addition, Don is survived by all 11 of his siblings: Jerry McCowan, Alvin McCowan, John McCowan, Jack McCowan, Diane McCowan, Ronnie McCowan, Roslyn McCowan Atherly, Tina McCowan Montes, Steve McCowan, Kevin McCowan, and Donna McCowan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 725 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403. View the service online at https://vimeo.com/event/5880729.