Mason Jacquelin, sophomore at Culver City High School, received the Elks Legacy of Service (ELSA) Bronze Award recently for completing over 50 hours of Community Service.
The Santa Monica Elks Lodge created the "ELSA" while the Presidential Service Award is currently on pause. For more information about their programs, please visit:
http://www.santamonicaelkslodge906.org
Pictured: Ilene Knebel, Exalted Ruler, Santa Monica Elks and Mason Jacquelin
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