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Elks recognize local youth

By Guest Author
Ilene Knebel and Mason Jacquelin at Santa Monica Elks Lodge ceremony for community service award
Ilene Knebel, Exalted Ruler of Santa Monica Elks Lodge 906, presents the Elks Legacy of Service Bronze Award to Mason Jacquelin.
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Mason Jacquelin, sophomore at Culver City High School, received the Elks Legacy of Service (ELSA) Bronze Award recently for completing over 50 hours of Community Service.

The Santa Monica Elks Lodge created the "ELSA" while the Presidential Service Award is currently on pause. For more information about their programs, please visit:

http://www.santamonicaelkslodge906.org

Pictured: Ilene Knebel, Exalted Ruler, Santa Monica Elks and Mason Jacquelin

Tags: Community Santa Monica
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