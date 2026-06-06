The Santa Monica Pier and The Crow will host the return of Fabulous Fables, a free all-ages community event Sunday, June 7, inside the historic Merry Go-Round Building at the Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier.

Designed for children ages 2–10 and their families, the morning event combines drag queen storytelling, live performances and interactive art. The schedule includes face painting and Paint:LAB easel activities from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a show featuring poetry, storytime, singing and comedy from 11 a.m. to noon. A poem reading by the Santa Monica Poet Laureate is also planned.

In recognition of Pride Month, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will illuminate its Ferris wheel in rainbow colors on the evening of June 7.

"The Santa Monica Pier has always been a place where families gather to create lasting memories," said Executive Director Jim Harris. "Fabulous Fables continues that tradition by bringing together storytelling, creativity, laughter and community."

Pacific Park is a sponsor of the event. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit santamonicapier.org/fabfables.

Edited by SMDP Staff