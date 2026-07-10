The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, a fixture of Santa Monica's skyline for more than a century, is heading back to Hollywood — though moviegoers won't see it billed under its own name but instead will see “L’AZURINE” on the screen.

The oceanfront hotel is serving as a filming location for "Paris Paramount," a romantic comedy from writer-director Nancy Meyers, according to IMDB. Like many of the hotel's past screen appearances, the property will stand in for a fictional setting rather than play itself, continuing a long Hollywood tradition of using the Miramar as backdrop while masking its real identity.

"Paris Paramount" follows a young filmmaker who falls for a producer, according to a plot description. After the pair make several hit films together, they break up — only to be forced back into each other's orbit to complete a high-profile project featuring volatile movie stars.

The film's cast includes Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, Jude Law, Tony Hale, Kieran Culkin, Beverly D'Angelo, Erin Doherty and Apple Martin. Meyers, whose credits include "Private Benjamin," "Baby Boom," "Father of the Bride," "The Parent Trap," "Something's Gotta Give," "The Holiday," "It's Complicated" and "The Intern," is directing.

A History Before the Cameras

The Miramar's relationship with Hollywood dates back nearly 80 years. The hotel appeared in the 1946 film noir "The Blue Dahlia," and went on to serve as a location for "Let's Make It Legal" (1951), "That Touch of Mink" (1962), "Hold On!" (1966) and the 2007 legal thriller "Fracture."

Its small-screen resume is even longer. The hotel has appeared in episodes of "Columbo," "Starsky and Hutch," "Simon & Simon," "Knots Landing," "Entourage" and "Denise Richards: It's Complicated," along with "Dallas," "Dynasty," "Hart to Hart," "Remington Steele," "Moonlighting," "Parenthood," "90210," "Modern Family," "Giuliana & Bill," "Numb3rs" and "Project Runway."

A New Permitting System Behind the Scenes

The production arrives as Santa Monica settles into a new system for handling film permits. Film Santa Monica, a division of Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, took over permitting duties after the City Council awarded it a three-year contract last year, ending the city's longstanding arrangement with FilmLA, the nonprofit that has coordinated permitting across much of Los Angeles County since 1995. The city had outsourced the function to FilmLA since 2013 due to the volume and complexity of requests.

Santa Monica Travel and Tourism is a private nonprofit established in 1982 to promote the city as a destination; it is funded through the city's general fund and a Tourism Marketing District assessment. Film Santa Monica operates as a standalone entity, though the tourism group's board also serves as Film Santa Monica's legally required board through a subcommittee.

The arrangement costs the city nothing. Film Santa Monica instead charges processing fees to applicants for permit coordination, marketing, notification, monitoring and complaint-referral services tied to filming on public property and in city facilities. The contract includes an option for a two-year renewal at the city's discretion.

The shift comes as Los Angeles-area production continues a steep, prolonged decline. On-location filming across greater Los Angeles fell more than 30% between 2018 and 2023, and last year's total of 23,480 shoot days ranked among the lowest in decades. Only about 20% of North American television series are now filmed in California, as productions increasingly move to states with more generous tax incentives. In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an expansion of California's Film and Television Tax Credit Program, boosting annual funding from $330 million to $750 million and raising the base credit rate to 35%.

Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis said the city's new in-house permitting system is designed to keep productions like "Paris Paramount" coming.

"Film production has always been part of Santa Monica's identity, and we're making sure it's part of our future," Torosis said. "Bringing film permitting in-house means productions have one responsive team that can move quickly and solve problems, making it easier and more cost effective to choose Santa Monica. Every production supports local jobs, fills our restaurants and hotels, and generates revenue that helps pay for the city services our community depends on. It's another example of the Realignment Plan in action, removing unnecessary barriers, supporting our local economy, and making Santa Monica a place where business can thrive."

"Paris Paramount" is scheduled for a Dec. 2027 release.