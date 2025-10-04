Family-Owned Arcade Marks 71 Years on Santa Monica Pier

Seventy-one years after opening its doors, Playland Arcade continues to light up the Santa Monica Pier as one of Southern California's last authentic boardwalk arcades and the pier's longest-running family-owned business.

The arcade will celebrate its anniversary throughout October with giveaways, a nostalgic display of vintage memorabilia and participation in the pier's Locals' Night on Oct. 16. A private anniversary event is scheduled for Oct. 18, bringing together city officials, pier partners and family friends.

"Our father, uncle and grandfather built Playland with a simple mission—to make people smile," said Marlene Gordon, daughter of founder George Gordon. "Seventy-one years later, seeing families still laugh and play here means the world to us. We've watched our children and now grandchildren grow up among the games and memories."

Founded in 1954 by brothers George and Eugene Gordon along with their father Morris "Pops" Gordon, the arcade began as a dream to bring joy to the beachfront. The Gordon brothers initially operated a traveling route of coin-operated games and kiddie rides across Los Angeles before finding their permanent home on the Santa Monica Pier through family friend Mrs. Enid Newcomb, who held the pier's lease and envisioned creating a family-friendly amusement area.

Today, the arcade operates under fourth-generation family ownership, led by Marlene and Joanie Gordon, daughters of George Gordon, and their nieces Dana Picore and Monique Giroux, daughters of the late Barbara Gordon. The business is now certified as women-owned by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, reflecting its current matriarchal leadership.

"Playland isn't just a business—it's our family story," said Joanie Gordon, also a daughter of founder George Gordon. "It's a joy to see the arcade continue to evolve while staying true to its roots."

The Gordon children literally grew up in the arcade, spending weekends helping with tickets and games. After Eugene's unexpected death in 1971, George's daughters stepped in to help their father run the business, ensuring it remained in family hands. Nearly every Gordon family member across four generations has worked at the arcade, creating what the family describes as a deeply personal legacy of continuity.

The Gordon family recently completed an extensive renovation in 2025, updating the interior with new lighting and décor while preserving the whimsical atmosphere that has attracted generations of visitors. The arcade houses 160-200 games spanning every era, from classic Skee-Ball and vintage pinball to modern virtual reality simulators and interactive video games.

In its early days, Playland operated not only coin-operated games but also novelty attractions including an archery range with real arrows and a rifle target shooting gallery, reflecting the bygone era of boardwalk entertainment. The arcade has continuously evolved, embracing video arcade machines in the 1980s and expanding its array of prize-redemption and skill games in the 1990s and 2000s.

Playland Arcade has weathered significant challenges throughout its history. In the 1970s, when the pier faced potential demolition by city planners proposing a private island resort, the Gordon family helped lead the "Save Our Pier" movement alongside local advocates and actor Robert Redford, a Santa Monica native who had filmed scenes for "The Sting" on the pier.

"Thanks in part to these efforts, the pier survived as 'a pier for everybody,' and Playland endured as a beloved gathering spot," the family noted in historical accounts.

During the early 1990s, the original aging building was completely rebuilt as part of a major pier restoration project. Remarkably, the Gordon family operated games from a large tent on an adjacent lot to avoid closing during construction. That lot later became home to Pacific Park, the pier's modern amusement park.

The arcade survived its most recent test during the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down for 15 months per public health orders before reopening in mid-2021. The closure came just after the family had installed a new digital card system to replace traditional quarters in early 2020.

"This place holds so many memories—from first dates and birthday parties to generations of families competing at Skeeball," said Dana Picore, co-owner and great-granddaughter of Pops Gordon. "Seventy-one years later, we're still ringing with the sound of laughter and games—and we hope to keep it that way for decades to come."

The arcade's iconic retro atmosphere has made it a popular Hollywood filming location, appearing in numerous movies and television shows including "The Sting," "Forrest Gump," "Three's Company," "Iron Man," "Hancock," "Beverly Hills Cop III," "A Night at the Roxbury" and "The Kissing Booth 2."

Most of Playland's staff members have remained with the business for decades and are treated as extended family, contributing to the welcoming, multigenerational atmosphere that visitors experience.

"Playland Arcade has always been about more than just games—it's about tradition, connection, and joy," said Monique Giroux, granddaughter of George Gordon and current co-owner. "We're honored to carry this torch into a new era while preserving the magic that's made Playland Arcade a multigenerational, family treasure."

Playland Arcade operates seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., opening at 9 a.m. during summer months. More information is available at playlandarcade.com or by calling (310) 451-5133.