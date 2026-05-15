Fatal accident closes Ocean Park and Main

While a Big Blue Bus is at the scene of the accident, the accident appears to have involved a Metro bus. SMDP Photo

The intersection of Main and Ocean Park is currently closed while police investigate a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a bus.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the collision at about 2 p.m. on Friday.

While both a Metro and Big Blue Bus were part of the investigation, SMPD said it was the Metro bus that hit and killed the victim.

Witnesses described the victim as walking in front of or falling under the bus but SMPD said they had no information on the cause of the accident and investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Main Street is closed between Ocean Park Boulevard and Hollister Avenue. Traffic is also impacted on westbound Ocean Park Boulevard approaching Main Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, expect delays, and use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

SMPD said officers are on the scene and there's no estimate on reopening the intersection.