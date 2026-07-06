State Sen. Ben Allen, D-Pacific Palisades, praised FEMA's decision to extend housing assistance for survivors of last year's Los Angeles fires through July 2027.

Under the extension, eligible homeowners may receive additional financial housing assistance through July 9, 2027, and renters may receive extended assistance through Oct. 9, 2026. FEMA approved California's request after citing continuing challenges including insurance issues, housing constraints and labor shortages.

"This is a critical lifeline for the thousands of families across Los Angeles who are still recovering from the devastating fires last year," Allen said. "Rebuilding from a disaster of this magnitude takes time and resources, and survivors continue to need housing and financial assistance for their effort to return home."

Allen thanked FEMA and Gov. Newsom and urged the federal government to release a requested $15.5 billion in long-term recovery funding, which he said has historically been provided to states in the immediate aftermath of disasters of comparable scale.

Since the 2025 Los Angeles fires displaced tens of thousands of families, more than $177 million has been provided to 35,000 households through FEMA's Individuals and Households Program.

"We're continuing to work hand-in-hand across all levels of government to ensure the community has the resources needed for a full recovery," Allen said. "This issue is not going away."

Allen represents the 24th state Senate District, covering the Westside, Hollywood, the coastal South Bay and the Santa Monica Mountains communities of Los Angeles County.

Edited by SMDP Staff