The first factory-built home since January's devastating wildfires was installed recently in Pacific Palisades, marking a milestone in the community's recovery and offering a faster path home for families navigating the long rebuilding process.

Built by California-based The Home Gallery, the custom residence is expected to be completed in approximately three months, a timeline company leaders say could help accelerate recovery for homeowners facing lengthy construction schedules, rising costs and insurance challenges. The company produces the homes in their Riverside and Perris manufacturing locations.

For one Palisades family, that means receiving the keys to a fully customized 1,700-square- foot main residence and 600-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) just months after installation. "This moment in time, we're very excited that we're in a position to get people back into their homes so fast," said Joseph Michaelo, Founder and CEO of The Home Gallery. "Look what happened in four hours. In three months, this whole family will be back—running to school, living their lives again. That's the game. As soon as possible, people want to get back."

The project arrives as thousands of homeowners across Pacific Palisades continue navigating insurance claims, permitting delays, labor shortages and escalating construction costs following one of Southern California's most destructive wildfires.

Unlike traditional construction, The Home Gallery builds homes inside a controlled factory environment before transporting them to the property for final assembly.

"We build these homes in about 15 days inside the factory," said Trace McGuire, Vice President of Sales for The Home Gallery. "Once they arrive onsite, we have about three months of work before homeowners receive their keys."

The Main Residence arrived in three separate sections before being joined onsite, while the ADU was delivered as a single completed unit. "It gets stitched together and you'd never even know it came in multiple pieces," McGuire said. "Everything is fully customizable. You design your floorplan, exterior style, bedrooms, bathrooms, skylights, kitchens and finishes. It's your home."

The Home Gallery offers homes ranging from 450 square feet to more than 4,500 square feet, allowing homeowners to build everything from compact ADUs to expansive custom residences and family compounds.

According to McGuire, complete homes including foundations average approximately $500 per square foot, compared with many traditionally built custom homes currently being rebuilt in Pacific Palisades that range between $800 and $1,200 per square foot.

The featured 1,700-square-foot residence carries a construction cost of approximately $850,000, while the accompanying 600-square-foot ADU creates a shared courtyard designed as an outdoor gathering space for the family. "The biggest thing is people just want to go home," McGuire said. "Everyone I talk to is underinsured. We use all of the same materials as a traditional site-built home—we simply build indoors, where we can do it more efficiently."

That efficiency comes through scale. The Home Gallery manufactures homes at factories in Riverside County capable of producing approximately 20 homes per week. Founded 10 years ago, the company currently has approximately 60 active projects underway and expects several additional homes to be installed in Pacific Palisades in the coming weeks. "This is the first one," McGuire said. "Next month we'll have three or four more coming in. The reason is permitting has finally started moving."

Michaelo said the company had already expanded its manufacturing capabilities before the fires and has since partnered with an additional factory, giving it the capacity to produce hundreds of homes annually. "We now have the capability to really build cities," he said. "This is an opportunity to prove you can build beautiful, high-end homes for much less money and much faster than people expect."

For Michaelo, however, success won't ultimately be measured by production numbers. "I just want to see as many people back in their homes as possible," he said. "As many housewarming parties as we can attend that will be success."

As Pacific Palisades continues its long road to recovery, Thursday's installation represented more than another construction milestone. It marked one family's first visible step toward returning home while demonstrating how innovative building methods could help accelerate the rebuilding of an entire community.