Fitstop Santa Monica will host Game Day, a free, one-hour community event, at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, inviting participants of all levels to test their strength, speed and skill.

The event serves as a warm-up for Fitstop's Global Games, the brand's premier functional fitness competition, which makes its U.S. debut in Los Angeles on July 25 at Campus El Segundo. Los Angeles is the first American city to host the competition, the second stop on a worldwide tour that launched in Singapore in April. Brisbane will follow.

Fitstop is a global functional fitness franchise with more than 170 locations across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.S. The Global Games feature HYROX-style competition, with teams of two competing across four high-intensity workout blocks spanning strength, power, endurance and conditioning. Organizers say the chief difference between Global Games and other competitions is that it is designed to be accessible to everyday athletes alongside elite competitors.

Saturday's event offers the Santa Monica community a first taste of that competitive experience.

Game Day functions as both a benchmark and a competition. For members, it marks the end of each of Fitstop's 12-week training blocks, giving participants a chance to measure progress in strength, endurance and overall fitness. For many, organizers say, the day is about testing themselves, celebrating improvement and taking on a challenge alongside their community.

For non-members and more competitive participants, Fitstop adds an in-studio competition element, recognizing winning teams across three categories: male teams, female teams and mixed/coed teams. The events are intended to prepare everyone for the Global Games.

Edited by SMDP Staff