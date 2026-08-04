Five Santa Monica College students were selected to receive competitive Space Camp scholarships from the Proctor Foundation for Art and Science, chosen through a national application process from a pool representing community colleges across the country.

The recipients — Nafiseh Pirmoradi, Angel Gonzalez, Stephanie Hernandez Hernandez, Julissan Gonzalez and Aria Hightower — attended the all-expenses-paid program July 10-12 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They took part in simulations, team-based missions and training designed to mirror real aerospace challenges.

The scholarship recognizes students showing strong potential in STEAM fields — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — and a commitment to advancing inclusive participation in space-related careers. It covers travel, lodging, meals and educational programming.

"We believe access to transformative experiences like Space Camp can ignite curiosity, build confidence, and open pathways into careers in space and STEAM," said Dr. Sian Proctor, the astronaut, artist and educator who founded the foundation.

Pirmoradi said piloting during simulations was her highlight, describing it as "a distant dream turned into reality." She said her background bridging art, mathematics and architecture helped her approach technical tasks with both creativity and precision. Taking three tries to launch a rocket, she added, taught her "there is no such thing as failure, only opportunities to try again."

Hightower, a formerly homeschooled freshman taking her first airplane flight and first trip out of state, said the experience sparked a fascination with biology and its connections to space. She encouraged African American and homeschooled students to pursue STEAM careers, saying "life is vast and ready for you to reach for the stars."

Hernandez Hernandez, visiting Alabama for the first time, said the trip gave her "added confidence that it's okay to fail, but to keep pushing forward."

Gonzalez-Villeda, a native of South Los Angeles, said connecting with peers in different disciplines was refreshing and reinforced the importance of mentorship and scholarships for underrepresented students.

Julissan Gonzalez said meeting peers and STEM professionals was her favorite part. "From watching Endeavour fly overhead at seven to becoming a Space Camp alumna, I'll never stop pursuing my dreams," she said.

SMC offers study in numerous STEM fields, and its students have interned at institutions including NASA-JPL, NOAA, UCLA and UC Berkeley. To learn more, visit smc.edu/STEM.

Edited by SMDP Staff