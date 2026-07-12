Tom Rush, the singer-songwriter credited with helping shape the folk revival, will perform at McCabe's in Santa Monica on July 25.

The show comes as Rush promotes "Gardens Old, Flowers New," his first album of new music since 2018's "Voices." Released March 1, 2024, on Appleseed Records, the album has drawn strong reviews and radio chart action. Rush calls it his best album yet — a notable claim from an artist whose career spans more than 60 years.

Known for his distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm voice, Rush built a following with shows that mix storytelling, ballads and gritty blues. He helped shape the folk revival in the 1960s and its renaissance in the 1980s and '90s, leaving a mark on generations of artists. James Taylor told Rolling Stone that Rush was "not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences," and country star Garth Brooks has named him among his top five influences.

Rush has long championed emerging talent. His early recordings introduced the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor, and his Club 47 concerts later brought artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin to wider audiences. His 1968 composition "No Regrets" became a standard, with cover versions by The Walker Brothers and Midge Ure both reaching the U.K. Top Ten and Emmylou Harris recording it on her 1988 album "Bluebird."

The venue holds personal history for Rush. "McCabe's itself (a GREAT room, where, in 1977 I bought my favorite guitar, made by then-newcomer Don Musser," he said. "It's pretty beat-up now, but I'll be playing it." He added that the Santa Monica stop may bring a chance to see old friends, including Mitchell, Browne and his former lead guitarist Trevor Veitch.

Rush said his accompanist of about 10 years, Matt Nakoa, "nagged me into" returning to the studio and proved to be a gifted producer. For the McCabe's show, Rush will be joined by a new collaborator, Brendan Cleary, whom he called "another monster talent."

Asked how Santa Monica shapes his sets, Rush pointed to the crowd rather than the city. "Connecting with them is Job One, so they really shape the show," he said.

Edited by SMDP Staff