Fore All Unveils Barbie Collection During U.S. Women's Open Week Expanding Its Mission to Empower Women Through Golf

As the world's best golfers gathered at Riviera Country Club for the U.S. Women's Open, women-led golf lifestyle brand Fore All used championship week to unveil its new Barbie™ x Fore All collaboration, launch a Los Angeles pop-up experience and celebrate a growing movement aimed at bringing more women and girls into the game.

The four-year-old company, founded by CEO Jen Clyde and co-founder Michelle Money Weir, brought its Barbie x Fore All collection to Los Angeles with a dedicated Melrose Avenue pop-up while activating around one of women's golf's biggest stages. For Clyde, the partnership represents far more than a licensing deal. It is part of a larger mission to help women and girls build confidence through sport. "We've been about growing the game for women for so long. We brought our Barbie x Fore All collection to Los Angeles and wanted to be here supporting these players. It's not just about putting a piece of clothing on an athlete. It's about investing in them and cheering for them," said Clyde.

What makes Clyde's entrepreneurial journey particularly compelling is that she wasn't a golfer when the idea for Fore All was born. The inspiration came from a business experience many women can relate to. "I was consulting for an app, and they left me off a conversation because they went golfing," Clyde recalled. "They said, 'No offense, I just didn't think you golf.' And I thought, that's interesting. For business, we need to learn how to play golf."

Rather than accepting exclusion from the conversation, Clyde decided to learn the game herself. She called a friend who was dating a golfer, and the pair began taking lessons together. When they started documenting their experience online, something unexpected happened. "We posted a video and it went viral. Women started saying, 'I want to golf with you," said Clyde.

The duo began hosting golf events for women, and demand quickly exceeded expectations. "The events started selling out," she said. "Women wanted community. They wanted a place where they felt comfortable learning and belonging."

Recognizing an opportunity, Clyde leveraged her background in product development while her co-founder brought expertise in community building. Together, they launched Fore All, a brand designed to make golf feel more welcoming, stylish and approachable for women. Four years later, the company has grown from a grassroots community into a nationally recognized golf brand.

The Barbie partnership marks a significant milestone in that growth. Clyde said the collaboration was inspired by a simple question, "What if more girls were introduced to golf at a younger age?" "When you look at the data, if we introduced women to this game earlier, would there be a chance they'd want to play?" she said. "Maybe they'd want to hit more balls. Maybe they'd ask their dad questions. Maybe their mom would start playing too."

The idea stayed with her. Clyde even purchased a Barbie display piece for her office years ago, jokingly using it as a manifestation tool for a future collaboration. As a young company, she viewed the possibility as a long shot. "They called me and said, 'We want to do it. I was blown away and so excited," she added.

The resulting collection is designed to resonate with women and girls alike, combining golf apparel with a message of confidence, empowerment and possibility. "My dream is to have a brand that creates amazing products for women of all ages, whether it's an eight-year-old girl or a grown woman," Clyde said. "I want them to feel confident. I want them to feel like they can go do anything."

That mission is deeply personal. A single mother of four and lifelong entrepreneur, Clyde credits sports with helping shape the confidence that allowed her to take risks throughout her career. "I truly believe sports gave me a tool that helped me take more risks and feel more confident while doing so," she said. "If I can provide that along the way with a really cool brand and a good product, then I feel like we've made some sort of impact."

The launch comes at a time when women's sports are experiencing unprecedented momentum. From record attendance and sponsorship investments to expanding opportunities for female athletes and founders, the landscape continues to evolve.

Golf is part of that transformation. For Clyde, success isn't simply measured by sales or partnerships. It's measured by the next generation.

She recently met a young girl shopping at a Fore All event who told her that if she made her golf team, her father had promised to buy her a new golf bag. "I told her I was pulling for her," Clyde said. "She seemed so confident. That's what I want. I want to bring that empowerment at a younger age so it stays with them throughout their lives."

Standing alongside the world's best female golfers during one of the sport's biggest championships, Clyde sees Fore All as part of something larger than apparel. "It's about creating opportunities, building community and ensuring more women and girls see a place for themselves in the game," Clyde said.