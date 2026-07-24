Singer and songwriter Monet Bagneris returns to Santa Monica for "From Silence to Song: The Comeback Concert," a personal live performance at The Recording Club on Saturday, July 25.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the concert begins at 4:30 p.m. There are no ticket sales at the door. The venue, The Recording Club by Tiny Room Studios, is at 1660 Ninth St. Tickets are available through Eventbrite, with limited seating.

For Bagneris, a Santa Monica High School alum and former homecoming queen, the date is a homecoming to the city where she spent her formative years.

The concert follows a difficult chapter in which exposure to toxic wildfire ash from the January 2025 fires temporarily silenced her voice. Unable to speak for nearly two months, she communicated with a dry-erase board while recovering. "I'm so grateful to God that I have my voice again," Bagneris said.

Blending soul, pop and contemporary R&B with candid storytelling, the show invites audiences into a journey through healing, joy and triumph. Roc Nation artist Josh Moreland will be a special guest performer. Fewer than 60 seats are available, making the performance an up-close experience.

Bagneris is a singer, songwriter, actress and motivational speaker whose training began in classical piano and jazz and pop vocals, alongside acting studies. Her musical foundation began with the gospel music of her grandmother, Annie Bell Bagneris, and continued at the University of Southern California, where she sang with a gospel choir and won Trojan Idol.

Her credits include background vocals on Charlie Wilson's "All of My Love," featuring Smokey Robinson, as well as her own releases "Talkin' Bout Love" and "Can't Wait for Santa."

More information is available at MonetBagneris.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff